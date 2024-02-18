FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

If you like to get to bed early, Sunday is for you as there are three NHL games with one starting at 3 p.m. EST and the other two at 6. You can get your DFS lineups in, watch some hockey, and know if you've won before your head hits the pillow. Here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's worth noting the Islanders and Rangers are playing outdoors. Also, the Kings are on the road for the second game of a back-to-back.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at NYI ($7,700): Who will start for the Rangers? Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick are both getting their chances, but the former notched a shutout in his last outing. Either way, the Rangers have only allowed 28.5 shots per game. Meanwhile, the Islanders have averaged a decidedly below-average 2.91 goals.

VALUE PLAY

Ross Colton, COL vs. ARI ($4,700): Colton is helping to give Colorado some secondary scoring with a point from each of his last two games and 12 in 13. Connor Ingram is injured for Arizona, and Karel Vejmelka has struggled to a 3.48 GAA and .893 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Penguins vs. Kings

Evgeni Malkin (C - $6,700), Reilly Smith (W - $4,200), Drew O'Connor (W - $3,800)

As noted, the Kings are on the road playing the second straight day. Cam Talbot will be starting this one. That would have been a concern for opponents earlier this year, though he's posted a 3.55 GAA and .884 save percentage across his last 16 appearances. Malkin is the star here, but there is salary value to be found on the rest of the line.

Malkin has registered 16 goals and 25 assists in 51 games. He's also managed 10 points so far in 2024, but with a 5.0 shooting percentage that'll certainly improve. Smith has looked better on the second unit after returning from injury with two goals and 11 shots over five matchups. O'Connor has produced an assist in each of his last two outings. His 6.5 shooting percentage is also quite low, so maybe that'll get better down the stretch.

DEFENSEMAN

J.J. Moser, ARI at COL ($3,900): Moser has posted 20 points across 51 games, solid for a defenseman. What stands out to me is that only one has come on the power play. Colorado boasts a top-10 penalty kill, yet Alexandar Georgiev has an .897 save percentage. So a defenseman who isn't reliant on the man-advantage is the kind of player to select in this matchup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.