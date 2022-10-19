FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are only three games in the NHL on Wednesday as the Flyers play the second game of their back-to-back contests in Florida, taking on the Panthers. The Winnipeg Jets are in Colorado to play the Avalanche while St. Louis will face the Kraken in Seattle. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. PHI ($8,500): Was exceptional in his win versus the Islanders but gave up four goals on 33 shots in a loss to the Bruins this season. Thus far he is 1-1-0 with a 2.61 GAA and a .924 save percentage. He was a perfect 3-0-0 last season against the Flyers, giving up six goals on 99 shots. Should Bobrovsky not start, put Spencer Knight on your roster.

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. WPG ($8,200): Georgiev is 2-0-0 as a member of the Avalanche, giving up five goals on 56 shots in wins over Chicago and Minnesota. He has never faced the Jets in his four-year NHL career but playing at home with the defending Stanley Cup champions make Georgiev a good play.

VALUE PLAYS

Cole Perfetti, WPG at COL ($5,100): Perfetti has yet to pick up a point in two games this season. He is playing alongside Pierre-Luc Dubois and Blake Wheeler on the second line, it is only a matter of time until he breaks out. The highly-regarded winger was selected 10th overall in 2020 and also sees action on the second power play unit.

Brandon Saad, STL at SEA ($4,300): This is only the second game of the season for the Blues so there is not a lot to go on but Saad is set on the second line with Ryan O'Reilly and Brayden Schenn in what is expected to be a high-scoring line. He had 24 goals and 49 points in his first season with the Blues in 2021-22. Saad had four assists in three games against the Kraken in their inaugural season.

Joel Farabee, PHI at FLA ($4,000): Farabee is off to a slow start as he is pointless in his first three games but that shouldn't be a surprise as he underwent offseason surgery on his neck and missed most of training camp. He is a great price and sees second line action as well as first power play time. Farabee had 17 goals and 34 points in 63 games as a 21-year-old last season and has plenty of upside, especially at his price.

Noah Cates, PHI at FLA ($4,100): Cates scored the game-winner Monday in a win over Tampa Bay for his first point in three games this season. He is averaging 18:30 of game action in 2022-23 and sees action on the second line and second power play unit. Cates is another undervalued performer to add for your fantasy lineup.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Panthers vs. Flyers

Aleksander Barkov (C - $9,000), Sam Reinhart (W -$6,600), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $5,400)

The top line has yet to get going after three games as Barkov has two assists, Reinhart one and Verhaeghe has been held pointless. The trio struck for five goals and two assists the last time the two teams met in March, 2022. They also see action on the first power play which doesn't hurt their cause.

Blues at Kraken

Vladimir Tarasenko (W-$7,500), Robert Thomas (C-$6,500), Pavel Buchnevich (W-$6,800)

As mentioned earlier, the Blues have played only one game. It was quite a game for the threesome as Tarasenko scored twice, Buchnevich had a goal and an assist, while Thomas had an assist. They combined for five points, including three goals, in two games last season versus the Kraken and are a less expensive line stack which will help the rest of your roster.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. WPG ($7,900): The cream of the crop as far as defensemen are concerned heading into the 2022-23 season, Makar is starting the season as he finished it last year, with four assists in three games. The 2021-22 Norris Trophy winner had 28 goals and 86 points in 77 games. He had a goal and three helpers in three games against the Jets last season.

Colton Parayko, STL at SEA ($3,700): Parayko is a value play as he has averaged .41 points per game in his career which will hit the 500-game mark against Seattle. He had a goal in two games against the Kraken last season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.