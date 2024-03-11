Islanders at Kings Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions for March 11th

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Islanders at Kings

The Islanders (29-20-14) travel to meet the Kings (32-20-11) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

New York was quiet at the trade deadline, but it hasn't been quiet on the ice lately. The Islanders have rattled off six consecutive victories, including four straight on the road. It has outscored the opposition 30-11 in the span, cashing the Over at a 3-0-2 clip in the past five outings.

Los Angeles was dropped 4-1 on home ice against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, but it is still a respectable 3-1-1 in the past five outings. Against Eastern Conference teams, the Kings have picked up six straight victories since a 7-0 loss in Buffalo on Feb. 13.

This is the second of two regular-season meetings. The Islanders won 3-2 in overtime back on Dec. 9 at UBS Arena as a moderate underdog (+130). Adrian Kempe scored on the power play, and Vladislav Gavrikov scored at even strength to give the Kings a 2-0 lead after one period. But Anders Lee leveled things with two second-period goals, and Jean-Sebastien Pageau sent the fans away happy with an OT winner. Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves to outduel Cam Talbot, who made 27 stops.

Sorokin (22-13-11, 3.01 GAA, .910 SV%, 2 SO) is confirmed to start, while Talbot (19-15-6, 2.47 GAA, .916 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to get the nod for the home side.

Sorokin has won five straight starts since a setback against Tampa Bay on Feb. 24. That includes an outstanding 3-0-0 record, 1.67 GAA and .928 SV% in three starts since flipping the calendar from February to March.

Talbot was on the short end against Dallas, but he didn't receive much support, either. He allowed three goals on 34 shots, and is still a solid 2-1-1 with a 2.23 GAA and .929 SV% in four outings in March.

This is going to be a close game, and the Kings should be able to get the job done on home ice, where they're 5-2-1 across the past eight outings.

NHL Money Line Bets for Islanders at Kings

Kings ML (+136 at DraftKings)

Looking to the total, the Islanders have hit the Over at a 3-0-2 clip in the past five outings. As mentioned, they have outscored the opposition 30-11 in their six-game winning streak, allowing just 1.8 goals per game. That's key in playing the total.

We had a total of just five goals in the first meeting on Long Island, and the total has gone low in three of the past four games for the Kings. The Under is also 8-2-1 in the past 11 outings for Los Angeles, while going 7-1 in the previous eight skates at Crypto.com Arena.

The lean is to go low, but it is only worth playing with a half-unit at most based on New York's amazing offensive output lately.

NHL Totals Bets for Islanders at Kings

Under 6 (-115 at Caesars)

NHL Players Props for Islanders at Kings

Since we're going low on the total, it isn't a great idea to play Anytime Goal Scorer props. It's counterproductive to look for a low score, but also bet on players to score. There are plenty of other props and stats to focus upon.

As mentioned above, Kempe scored a power-play goal in the first meeting in New York. He hasn't scored a goal in five games since lighting the lamp twice in Pittsburgh on Feb. 18. It isn't for a lack of trying lately, however. He has taken 20 shots on goal across the past four outings, including five or more SOG in three of those games. He is a good bet to over his total on Monday.

Adrian Kempe Over 3.5 Shots On Goal (+105 at BetMGM)

As far as the visitors are concerned, Mathew Barzal has been the opposite of Kempe. He has posted two goals and five points in four March games, but he has taken a total of just three shots, including no shots in Anaheim on Sunday, or against Boston on March 2. He has two or fewer SOG in five straight outings.