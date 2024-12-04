NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, December 4

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Wednesday, Dec. 4

The National Hockey League has four games scheduled for Wednesday night. We'll provide a couple of parlay opportunities for the TNT/Max doubleheader. The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks at United Center have a puck drop at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings tangling at 10 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks

The Bruins (13-11-3) meet the Blackhawks (8-15-2) at United Center in an Original Six battle Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on TNT/Max.

Boston picked up a 3-2 win thanks to a game-winner by Pavel Zacha in overtime against the Detroit Red Wings, another Original Six opponent. It also doubled up the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Monday as a heavy favorite (-240) as the Over (5.5) cashed. The B's are 5-1-0 in six games against Original Six opponents this season, falling only to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road Nov. 5.

Joonas Korpisalo picked up the OTW against the Red Wings on Tuesday, so Jeremy Swayman (7-9-2, 3.09 GAA, .892 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to go in Chicago.

The B's are 2-0 in two games when playing on no rest this season, with Swayman blanking the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 3 in one of those victories.

The Blackhawks lost 4-1 in Toronto on Monday, a third consecutive setback. Chicago has been outscored 13-6 in the skid. The Blackhawks have scored three or fewer goals in 11 of the past 12 games, while the Under is 11-2 in the past 13 outings.

For the Bruins, the Under is on a 6-2-1 run in the previous nine outings, while going 11-4-1 in the past 16 games with three shutout victories in that span.

Boston has won six of the past seven meetings since Feb. 5, 2020, with the Under holding a slight 4-3 edge in the span. The Bruins have outscored the Blackhawks 23-13 in the seven-game stretch.

It's surprising that the Bruins are only moderate favorites, so roll with Boston on the road. Play the Under lightly, too.

Bruins ML (-155 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 (+100 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Dallas Kings at Los Angeles Kings

The Stars (16-8-0) play the middle contest of a three-game road trip against the Kings (14-8-3) at 10 p.m. ET, and it can be viewed or streamed on TNT/Max or Victory+.

Dallas opened the trip with a 2-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club behind Casey DeSmith, as the backup made 36 saves on 37 shots, while Evgenii Dadonov scored a power-play goal, and Jamie Benn was credited with the game-winning tally.

Los Angeles has won three in a row, including a 5-2 victory last time out against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 30 behind David Rittich. The Kings have outscored the opposition 11-4 in the three-game win streak.

For the Stars, they have won four of the past six on the road, winning four straight in this series by a margin of 17-3, while the Under has cashed in five in a row since Jan. 3, 2023.

The Kings have hit the Under at a 6-2-1 pace in the past nine outings, allowing two or fewer goals in six of the past seven contests.

Jake Oettinger (13-4-0, 2.38 GAA, .915 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to start, while Rittich (9-6-0, 2.48 GAA, .887 SV%) should be in the blue ice for the Kings.

The best play on the board is the Under, while it's also worth backing the visitors straight up.

Stars ML (-120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 (+100 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg NHL Big Parlay (+976 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Bruins ML (-170) at Blackhawks

Under 5.5 (-102) - Bruins at Blackhawks

Stars ML (-125) at Kings

Under 5.5 (-104) - Stars at Kings

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+288 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 (-102) - Bruins at Blackhawks

Under 5.5 (-104) - Stars at Kings

2-Leg NHL Moneyline Parlay (+185 at FanDuel Sportsbook)