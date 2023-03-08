NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for Wednesday, March 8

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Just three games on the NHL slate tonight and I've got a bet for every single one of 'em!

NHL Expert Betting Picks for Wednesday

Blackhawks vs Red Wings

The last time I bet against the Blackhawks it backfired after they smoked the Senators 5-0 on Monday even though I thought that puck line would be the other way around. It doesn't matter that they hardly have a recognizable name on the roster, or that they just moved franchise legend Patrick Kane, are playing without captain Jonathan Toews, and traded away points-leader Max Domi. The worst team in the league is still somehow playing spoiler, and has surprisingly won six of their last 10 games. Yet, they had lost four consecutive games prior to blanking the Senators on Monday. The Red Wings need a bounce-back win in a big way. They've lost six in a row after coming out of the All-Star break hot. If they were going to capitalize on an opportunity to get back in the playoff hunt, a home game against the worst team in the league seems better than anything.

Red Wings PL +110

Wild vs Jets

If you look down the standings board, only two teams haven't lost in regulation in their previous 10 games: the Wild and Bruins. That's good company for Minnesota to be in as they've pulled themselves within three points of the best record in the Western Conference after going 8-0-2 down the stretch. They'll look to continue that momentum when they take on a team they've beaten by a combined score of 10-2 in the two previous contests this season so far. The Jets were at or near the top of the Central Division standings until sputtering with a 2-6-2 stretch of late. If they want to push back on the Wild, tonight is their best chance since the Wild lost in a shootout just last night against the Flames. The Jets play their best hockey on home ice too, so I'm riding home-ice advantage and fading the team that's on the second night of a back-to-back.

Jets ML -145

Ducks vs Vancouver Canucks

Don't blink or you might miss the Canucks' 2-game win streak! They've bested the Maple Leafs and Predators in their last two outings and have won 4 of their last 6. The Ducks have been surprisingly good of late too posting their own 4-1-1 record over their previous 6 contests. They played in Seattle just last night giving the Kraken their 5th-straight victory in a 5-2 loss. While both teams have been in the basement of the league's standings all season, I think the Canucks are playing better of late and have a flat-out better roster, so I'm feeling the juice and taking the home team in a big win.

Canucks PL +105

Happy hunting y'all!