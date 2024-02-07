NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Bets and Player Props for February 7, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

We've got three games on the NHL slate tonight, and you already know we're getting in on the action. Here are the best NHL bets and player props tonight! Let's get sweaty, shall we? Solid matchups overall. Lightning/Rangers should be fun to watch. Stars/Maple Leafs features a bunch of talent. Even Wild/Blackhawks is a nice Central Division tilt.

NHL Best Bets Tonight

Stars, Maple Leafs under 6.5 (-105 on FanDuel)

Only two games have gone over so far since the NHL returned from its All-Star break. The Stars played in Buffalo last night so they'll have some tired legs. Four games in a row have gone under 6.5 for the Leafs too. I like this one to be a defensive battle, despite the fact that both sides feature tons of talent on the offensive side of the puck.

Lightning, Rangers under 6.5 (-114 on FanDuel)

If there were a game to go over, I'd bet on this one. But I'm not loving the over here. The Lightning are just getting back from their break, and the Rangers played a sleepy 2-1 game with the Avalanche on Monday. Eight of the last 10 matchups between these two have gone under 6.5. The elite goaltending for both teams should be on display tonight.

Top NHL Player Props Tonight

Ryan Hartman over 2.5 shots on goal (+114 on DraftKings)

I don't love betting on Wild players, but I love Hartman in this plus money position tonight. He centers the top line between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello and gets minutes on the second power play unit. He hit over 2.5 shots in seven of his 10 games heading into the All-Star break so I like the extra juice on this line.

Steven Stamkos over 2.5 shots on goal (-125 on DraftKings)

Stammer's hit this prop in six of his last 10 games. He comes into tonight rested with a Bolts team that's won nine of their 12 games in 2024. Stamkos is always in a place to get his chances, especially on the first power play unit. He's also hit over 2.5 shots on goal in his last two trips to Madison Square Garden.

Happy hunting y'all!