NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, May 7

NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, May 7

Written by 
AJ Scholz 
Published on May 7, 2025
This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

Top NHL Betting Picks and Predictions for Today's Matches

Auston Matthews Over 0.5 Goals vs. Florida - 7:00 p.m. ET 

Matthews has been held without a goal in three of his last four games, but he has put 15 shots on net over that stretch, including five shots in Game 1 versus the Panthers. He's simply putting too much rubber into opposing netminders for this mini-slump to continue. While I do expect some pushback from the Cats in this one, I think Matthews should be capable of leading the charge for the Leafs.

Carter Verhaeghe Over 2.5 Hits at Toronto - 7:00 p.m. ET

Verhaeghe has been throwing his body around for the Panthers over the last three games -- dishing out 18 hits over that stretch, well above his 2.5 line. After a contentious Game 1, the physicality should be amped up even further for the Cats, and Verhaeghe figures to be a key part of that. Even if this line were sitting at 3.5, I would consider taking the Over here. 

Mikko Rantanen Over 0.5 Goals at Winnipeg - 9:30 p.m. ET

While Rantanen won't be playing for revenge against his former club, the Avalanche, he is still playing at an unbelievable level right now. He's scored five goals in his last three matchups while also chipping in six helpers over that stretch. I'll be rolling with the goalscorer Demon play, but I think the assist Demon play is also an option, as well as the safer Goblin of over 0.5 points. There are a ton of options available to back Rantanen in this one -- really just pick any one you like. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. AJ Scholz plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: bcswimmer10.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
AJ Scholz
AJ Scholz
Co-Host of PuckCast with Statsman and AJ and unabashed Penguins fan.
