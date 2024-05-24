NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 24

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There is one game in the NHL on Friday as the Rangers host Florida for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It's a single game contest requiring six players for $50,000. The Captain receives 1.5 times the salary and gets 1.5 times the points. Here's the lineup for the lone game.

CAPTAIN

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. FLA ($10,800): The Rangers are in a hole and cannot afford to go down a pair of games with Games 3 and 4 in Florida. Shesterkin only allowed a pair of goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Panthers, and he is 8-3 with a 2.37 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 11 Stanley Cup playoff games this season. Shesterkin was 1-1-0 against the Panthers in the regular season, and I'm looking for a big game from the Russian netminder.

FLEX

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at NYR ($10,400) I'm expecting a low-scoring game, so both goaltenders are being rostered. Bobrovsky was perfect Wednesday, stopping 23 shots in a 3-0 opening game win over the Rangers. Bobrovsky has been solid during the playoffs – just like he was in the regular season. He has a 9-3 record, to go with a sparkling 2.17 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 12 playoff starts. Bobrovsky was 2-0-1 versus the Rangers in the regular season, giving up eight goals on 99 shots.

Aleksander Barkov, FLA at NYR (8,800): Barkov is due. He has been held without a point in his last three games, but previous to that, Barkov had five goals and 11 points in five games. Overall, the 28-year-old center has 13 points in 12 postseason contests, along with 29 shots on goal. Barkov had five assists in two games against New York in the regular season and is capable of a big game Friday.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR vs. FLA ($7,200): Lafreniere finally showed this season why he was selected first overall in 2020. The 22-year-old had 28 goals and 57 points in 82 regular-season appearances, and he has continued to play exceptionally well in the playoffs, scoring four times while adding six assists in 11 games.

Alexander Wennberg, NYR vs. FLA ($4,000): You have to fill out your roster with a couple of players after taking both goalies and a pair of good forwards. Wennberg has only one assist in 11 playoff games this season, but he had 15 blocked shots and eight shots on goal, which will provide DFS players with some stats. He did manage 10 goals and 30 points in 79 appearances, split between the Rangers and Seattle during the regular season, so he is capable of providing some offense.

Niko Mikkola, FLA at NYR ($3,400): Mikkola has a goal and an assist in 12 games this season, both in the series-clinching finale versus Tampa Bay in the opening round. Mikkola also has 17 blocked shots and 10 shots on goal during the postseason. He had three goals and 17 points, with 124 blocked shots and 93 shots on net in 82 regular-season contests in 2023-24.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.