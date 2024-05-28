NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The Panthers are set to host the Rangers for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday. DraftKings' format is different than usual since there's only one game on the docket. You need to pick six players with a total budget of $50,000. Five of your selections are Flex players and one is your Captain, who will receive 1.5 times the points but will also cost a higher salary. Here are my recommendations for your lineup.

With the Rangers up 2-1 in the series, coach Peter Laviolette needs just two more victories to reach the Stanley Cup Finals for the fourth time in his career. If successful, he would have performed that feat with four different teams – he won the Stanley Cup with Carolina and then lost in the finals with Philadelphia and Nashville. Laviolette is also just two wins away from becoming the eighth coach to reach 90 career postseason victories.

The road ahead certainly won't be easy, though. Although the Rangers have earned consecutive overtime victories over Florida, the Panthers are an incredible team, one oddsmakers suspect will claim Game 4. At the time of writing, DraftKings puts the Moneyline odds at +142 for the Rangers compared to -170 for the Panthers.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA vs. NYR ($12,900): Verhaeghe is going into tonight's action on a four-game scoring streak, having scored two goals and four assists. The 28-year-old has been somewhat hot and cold in the playoffs but has been a fantastic contributor, supplying eight goals and 16 points through 14 postseason outings. The captain slot is a double-edged sword because you get increased points at an increased cost. Verhaeghe is a nice compromise as a forward who is on a roll and capable of high-end production while not being the most expensive option.

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA vs. NYR ($9,800): Tkachuk has made his presence felt in this series with a goal and four points through three games. He's also up to five markers and 18 points across 14 playoff contests this year, which puts him in a tie with Vincent Trocheck for fourth place in the postseason scoring race.

Vincent Trocheck, NYR at FLA ($8,800): Speaking of Trocheck, the Rangers forward registered two assists in Game 3 on Sunday, giving him three multi-point games in four contests. He's provided incredible value in the playoffs with seven goals and 18 points across 13 outings.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR at FLA ($7,400): Lafreniere was held off the scoresheet for four straight games from May 13-24 but he broke through Sunday with a pair of goals. Despite that recent slump, the 22-year-old has been fantastic in the playoffs, collecting six goals and 12 points through 13 appearances.

Jacob Trouba, NYR at FLA ($7,000): Trouba isn't known for his offensive contributions, but he has registered three assists over his past two games, bringing him up to a respectable seven points (one goal) through 13 playoff outings. Additionally, DraftKings gives points for blocks and Trouba excels in that regard with 63 in the postseason. The only player with more blocks in the 2024 playoffs is Dallas' Chris Tanev with 65, but Tanev has participated in three more contests than Trouba, so the Rangers blueliner has the clear edge in terms of blocks per game.

Barclay Goodrow, NYR at FLA ($3,600): Goodrow had just four goals and 12 points in 78 regular-season contests in 2023-24. He's been a surprising factor on offense recently, though, collecting five goals over his past six appearances, including two markers in the Rangers' 5-4 overtime victory over the Panthers on Sunday. It's not clear how much longer the 31-year-old can keep this up, which makes him a bit of a risky option, but selecting Goodrow at his rock-bottom price point gives you the flexibility to build the rest of your team the way you want it. It helps that he's a solid source of blocked shots – 25 in 13 playoff contests – so you should get at least a little value out of him even if the goals dry up.

