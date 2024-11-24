NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 25

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has 11 games, including eight in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET slot, one beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET and two getting underway between 10:00-10:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

New York Rangers (vs. St. Louis), Los Angeles (at San Jose) and Florida (vs. Washington) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The only matchups with an over/under set at 6.5 goals are Avalanche-Lightning and Stars-Hurricanes. The Red Wings-Islanders, Jets-Wild and Kraken-Ducks contests are anticipating 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Joey Daccord, SEA at ANA ($7,600): Daccord's five-game winning streak ended in Saturday's loss to the Kings, but he is a good bet to return to the win column Monday if he is back between the pipes. He has a 5-2-0 record with a 1.74 GAA and a .925 save percentage in his last seven outings. Daccord went 2-0-0 versus the Ducks last season, stopping 44 out of 46 shots and earning a shutout.

Logan Thompson, WSH at FLA ($7,100): Thompson is coming off his first loss in regulation in a narrow 2-1 defeat versus Colorado on Thursday. He has lost two of his past three starts but has spectacular numbers in 2024-25. Thompson has posted a mark of 8-1-1 with a 2.58 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Florida has struggled recently. Thompson could rack up saves while getting back in the win column. He is a risky play against a dangerous opponent, but he has plenty of bang-for-the-buck upside for Monday night's action.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Brandon Hagel, TBL vs. COL ($6,800): Hagel has three goals, six assists and 27 shots through nine games in November. He has earned two straight multi-point performances going into Monday's slate. Hagel has three goals, nine points and 25 shots across nine outings versus the Avalanche.

Robert Thomas, STL at NYR ($5,900): Thomas has three assists (two on the power play) and seven shots in three games since returning to the lineup from a fractured ankle. He has two goals, five points and 13 shots in nine contests versus the Rangers, including two helpers and four shots in two meetings last season.

Steven Stamkos, NSH at NJD ($5,600): Stamkos has three goals on eight shots in three games going into Monday's clash with New Jersey. He has scored all three markers on the power play and ranks first in the league with six goals on the man advantage this season.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche at Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $8,700), Jonathan Drouin (W - $5,000), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $6,600)

MacKinnon has one goal on 22 shots and 10 points in his last seven appearances. He had four assists and five shots in two games against Tampa Bay last season. Drouin has two goals and two helpers during his three-game point spree. Lehkonen halted his three-game pointless slump with an assist in Saturday's win over Florida.

Colorado's top line offers plenty of offensive upside for Monday night. MacKinnon is worth building around, while Drouin and Lehkonen could be solid value plays.

Kings at Sharks

Anze Kopitar (C - $6,500), Adrian Kempe (W - $6,500), Alex Turcotte (W - $3,800)

Kopitar has compiled eight assists (two on the power play) and 13 shots in his last six games going into Monday's matchup. He has three multi-point efforts during that stretch. Kempe has scored five goals and recorded two assists with 18 shots in his last six outings. Turcotte had a helper and two shots in Saturday's win over Seattle.

The first line of Los Angeles has tremendous offensive potential and outstanding bang-for-the-buck upside versus San Jose on Monday. The Sharks have surrendered the fifth-most goals per game (3.43) and the second-most shots per game (33.3) this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Dougie Hamilton, NJD vs. NSH ($6,500): Hamilton has two goals, eight helpers, 32 shots and 13 blocks across his past nine appearances. He has been a point-per-game performer since starting the 2024-25 campaign on a six-game scoreless slump.

Brandon Montour, SEA at ANA ($6,300): Montour has two goals, one assist, eight shots and three blocks in his last two outings. He has one goal and five points in seven previous contests versus the Ducks. Seattle could take advantage of Anaheim's 30th-ranked penalty kill.

