NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 16

The NHL is only offering us one game Friday, but that doesn't mean you can't play NHL DFS. Single-game contests are available for the matchup between the Coyotes and the Hurricanes. It starts at 9 p.m. ET. You have $110 to spend on a roster of five players. One is your Superstar, which is worth 1.5 times the points. Here's a roster that looked good to me.

SUPERSTAR

Sebastian Aho, CAR at ARI ($26): Arizona is the easier matchup here. It is in the bottom 10 in shots on net allowed per game, and now Connor Ingram is injured. Karel Vejmelka has a career .898 save percentage. Aho is the star of Carolina's offense. He has 57 points through 49 games, and that's with a 13.4 shooting percentage that is actually low for him.

FLEX

Martin Necas, CAR at ARI ($24): Necas isn't as productive as Aho, but he's the hottest player the Canes have. Over his last nine games he has nine points. However, he's also put 41 shots on net in that time, and the Coyotes have allowed 32.1 shots on goal per contest.

Clayton Keller, ARI vs. CAR ($22): Keller provides a bit of balance. Otherwise, this would be all Hurricanes, and for a single-game contest that is somewhat bold. Keller paces Arizona's offense with gusto. He has 21 goals on 154 shots on net, plus 28 assists. All lead the Coyotes.

Seth Jarvis, CAR at ARI ($19): Jarvis' 41 points are already a career high, and that's in only 52 games. He's only 22, so improvement is not surprising. Jarvis has a point in 10 of his last 12 outings, and he has a role on the first power-play unit as well.

Teuvo Teravainen, CAR at ARI ($18): Teravainen skates next to Aho on the first line, and he will be facing Vejmelka and his career .898 save percentage. That's good. His 34 points in 52 games are solid to be sure. Notably, he has three multi-point outings in his last seven contests, which is what puts him over the edge here.

