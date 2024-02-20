NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 20

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

After a Monday filled with afternoon NHL action, Tuesday is still a busy day for the league. There are eight games on the slate, though they are all evening affairs. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

David Rittich, LOS vs. CLM ($22): Rittich isn't likely to sustain his 2.25 GAA and .919 save percentage, but it helps that the Kings have allowed a mere 28.2 shots on net per contest. Columbus ranks 22nd in goals per game, but also 31st in GAA, so Rittich has a good chance of picking up a win.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Thatcher Demko, VAN at COL ($39): The Canucks left Demko on the bench as the Wild piled in 10 goals Monday, because they needed him for this matchup. Of course, that means the Canucks are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Not only that, but the Avalanche have averaged 3.70 goals and 32.2 shots on net per contest.

CENTER

Vincent Trocheck, NYR vs. DAL ($20): It's not just that Trocheck had three points in the Rangers' exciting come-from-behind win in the Stadium Series. He also has put five shots on net in each of his last three games. The Stars are on the road for the second night of a back-to-back, and Scott Wedgewood is in line to start. He has an .897 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Tim Stutzle, OTT at FLA ($27): With so many games Monday, though admittedly most of them in the afternoon, obviously a few teams are doing the back-to-back to start this week. Ottawa is one of those teams. Florida is arguably the top defensive squad in the NHL. It ranks second in GAA and shots on net allowed per game, and fifth in penalty-kill percentage.

WING

Bryan Rust, PIT vs. NYI ($22): Rust's overall numbers are emblematic of the Penguins' power-play struggles, but his three power-play points have come in his last eight games. This matchup is idea to try and stay on track with the extra man, as the Islanders have the league's worst penalty kill.

Trevor Moore, LOS vs. CLM ($19): Moore already has a personal best of 21 goals in only 53 games. He's put 170 shots on net, so his 12.4 shooting percentage is quite sustainable. As I noted earlier, the Blue Jackets rank 31st in GAA, so goals are often easy to come by when they are in town.

WINGS TO AVOID

Joe Pavelski, DAL at NYR ($25): Pavelski has tallied 14 of his 46 points with the extra man. However, the 39-year-old is on the second leg of a back-to-back. Plus, the Rangers are in the top six in shots on net allowed per game and penalty-kill percentage, so even if the goaltending has been dicey at times, the defense has been stout.

Claude Giroux, OTT at FLA ($21): Going to this well once more. Thus, I will note that Sergei Bobrovsky has been named as the starter for the Panthers. He has a 2.41 GAA on the season, and he hasn't allowed more than two goals in any of his last six starts.

DEFENSE

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. OTT ($21): Montour has had some trouble with his puck luck after returning from injury – he has a 3.0 shooting percentage on the year – but he remains undeterred. He's managed 15 points in 39 games, and he's put 100 shots on net. While nine of those points have come on the power play, the Senators rank 30th in both GAA and penalty-kill percentage.

Drew Doughty, LOS vs. CLM ($20): Yes, Doughty's 11 goals are the product of an 11.7 shooting percentage, and that's tough for a defenseman to sustain. That being said he has 18 assists, and his minutes (25:54 per game, 3:23 on the power play) is beneficial to him. The Jackets are in the bottom seven in GAA, shots on net allowed per game, and penalty-kill percentage, so be it an assist or another goal, Doughty has a good chance to get on the score sheet.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Quinn Hughes, VAN at COL ($30): The Avalanche haven't gotten the best goaltending, but they have held opponents to 29.5 shots on net, and they also have the 10th-ranked penalty kill. Hughes is a power-play specialist, so an above-average penalty kill is a concern. So is the defenseman's salary, given that he is on the second leg of a back-to-back. You have a lot of options. I'd look elsewhere Tuesday.

Zach Werenski, CLM at LOS ($24): Werenski has managed 114 shots on net in 41 games, a big part of his fantasy value. However, the Kings have held opponents to 28.2 shots on net per contest. Ah, but what about the fact he's averaged 2:59 per game on the power play? Well, the Kings have the league's best penalty kill.

