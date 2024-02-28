NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 28

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

We have a slim slate of games Wednesday. Only two games are on the schedule. Even so, you have the chance to play some DFS contests. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, from these four NHL squads.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. CLM ($34): Shesterkin has looked more like a one-time Vezina winner recently. He has a .958 save percentage over his last five starts. The Blue Jackets have scored 2.95 goals per game, which is below average, and the Rangers have only allowed 29.5 shots on net per contest. There's a great chance Shesterkin picks up another win, which would be his sixth in a row.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jordan Binnington, STL at EDM ($29): Binnington's season has been up and down, but there is one through line I can point to. The veteran goalie (hey, he's a veteran now!) has a 2.58 GAA and .920 save percentage at home, but a 3.34 GAA and .896 save percentage on the road. Well, this game is in Edmonton, where the home team is fifth in goals per contest.

CENTER

Robert Thomas, STL at EDM ($25): Thomas has been on fire, with 22 points in his last 15 games, including 10 with the extra man. The Oilers have a middling penalty kill, so power-play time could work out well for St. Louis' first-line center. While the Blues are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, that won't keep Thomas out of my lineup, given his high-level play recently.

CENTER TO AVOID

Brayden Schenn, STL at EDM ($15): Schenn is on the second power-play unit for the Blues, and he hasn't been as hot as his fellow center. He doesn't have a goal in his last 10 games, and only two power-play points in his last 17. Thus, in this case, Schenn being on the road for the second night of a back-to-back is more of a concern.

WING

Evander Kane, EDM vs. STL ($21): Kane's points have come in fits and starts, but he has 10 points over his last 17 games. Crucially, he's also put 57 shots on net in that time, including four shots on goal in each of his last three outings. The Blues are in the bottom 10 in shots on net per contest, and are also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, of course.

Kaapo Kakko, NYR vs. CLM ($11): Kakko has not flourished like his fellow high pick Alexis Lafreniere, but right now he has a chance to skate on the Rangers' top line. If not now, when? The Finn does have seven points in his last 12 games as well. Columbus is in the bottom four in GAA and shots on net allowed per game, making this a fine matchup for Kakko.

WINGS TO AVOID

Johnny Gaudreau, CLM at NYR ($21): Gaudreau has picked up helpers with regularity, but the goals simply aren't there. Instead of his shooting percentage regressing toward the mean after he had a 9.5 percentage last year, he's down to 7.0 this year. With Shesterkin having only allowed one goal in each of his last three starts, it feels unlikely "Johnny Hockey" will see any pucks in the back of the net.

Warren Foegele, EDM vs. STL ($16): Edmonton loves to move guys around, even after a change at head coach that has remained true, with the number-one move being, "Hey, what if we played Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid together all the time?" Foegele has 13 goals and 16 assists in 56 games, but the latest lineup change has him down on the third line. With only four teams in action, that is a relatively strong reason to avoid Foegele. Wait until he gets to spend time with his buddies Leon and/or Connor again.

DEFENSE

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. STL ($23): This is a "shell out for the salary and reap the benefits" recommendation. Bouchard is a remarkably-productive defenseman. He has 56 points in 56 games, with 26 coming on the power play. St. Louis is average on the penalty kill, but the team is on a back-to-back, and Binnington has struggled on the road. Bouchard's productivity should continue apace.

K'Andre Miller, NYR vs. CLM ($15): Of course, when you shell out for Bouchard, you in turn probably want to save a little salary elsewhere. Miller is currently skating on New York's top pairing, and he's averaged 21:45 per game in ice time this year. He also has six points in his last 14 games. The Blue Jackets have a 3.67 GAA, which is 31st in the NHL. Ice time for Miller could pay off handsomely.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Zach Werenski, CLM at NYR ($23): Werenski is the high-salary, productive defenseman I'd avoid. The Rangers have only allowed 29.5 shots on net per game, which is top 10. They have a top-five penalty kill for good measure. While games against Anaheim and San Jose have helped lift Werenski's shooting percentage to 3.2, Shesterkin is not nearly as favorable of a matchup.

Colton Parayko, STL at EDM ($19): Parayko's heavy shot does help him score goals. He has nine this season. However, he doesn't play on the power play at all. Additionally, he's put 110 shots on net through 58 games. That's good, but he's not a high-level shot producer. Meanwhile, the Oilers are top five in shots on per contest. Throw in the return of Justin Faulk, who will erode some of Parayko's minutes, and it's not ideal.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.