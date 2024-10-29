NHL Expert Picks: Best Bets for Tuesday, October 29

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Tuesday, Oct. 29

The National Hockey League has seven games on tap for Tuesday night. However, we're going to focus on the nationally-televised doubleheader on ESPN. The New York Rangers and Washington Capitals drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks battling at 10 p.m. ET. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

New York Rangers at Washington Capitals

The Rangers (6-1-1) and the Capitals (5-2-0) do battle at Capital One Arena in the nation's capital. And, on a side note, I have to say, if you ever have a chance to see a game in D.C., it's a pretty good arena to check out a game.

These teams split the regular-season series, but the Rangers ended up sweeping the Capitals in four games in the first round back in April. In the past 10 meetings, between the regular season and playoffs, New York has won eight of the meetings, outscoring Washington 34-21. In the regular-season series, the Under cashed at a 3-1 clip, too.

So far this season, the Rangers are a perfect 4-0-0 on the road, and New York has won five of the past six games. It lost to the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Thursday, but New York bounced back with a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks behind Jonathan Quick.

Igor Shesterkin will get the nod on Tuesday. He was 2-1-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .926 SV% in three regular-season starts against the Capitals in 2023-24.

Washington was humming along with five straight victories, but it lost 3-0 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday behind Charlie Lindgren. He is expected to get the start Tuesday. The Under has cashed in each of his past three starts.

Based on Lindgren's numbers, Shesterkin's numbers last season against the Caps, and the series trends, let's go low on the total.

Under 6.5 (-130 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks

The Kings (5-2-2) travel to meet the Sharks (1-7-2) at the SAP Center on Tuesday night.

You'll notice something funny about San Jose's record, too -- there is no longer a zero in the win column. The Sharks were the last winless team until Monday night at Utah Hockey Club, scoring a 5-4 OT win in Salt Lake City.

The Sharks were down 4-1 after two periods, but Fabian Zetterlund scored his second goal of the night at 15:28 of the third period to kick off the comeback. Just 25 seconds later, Mikael Granlund sliced the lead to 4-3, and Tyler Toffoli notched a goal at 17:18 to force overtime, stunning the sellout crowd at Delta Center.

A hooking call on Michael Kesselring in overtime gave the Sharks a power play, and Alex Wennberg cashed in the winner. It was basically the opposite of San Jose's opener, when it had a 4-1 lead after two periods against the St. Louis Blues, before blowing the lead, going to overtime, and losing at home.

These teams just met in Los Angeles at the newly refurbished Crypto.com Arena, with the Kings eking out a 3-2 win as a heavy favorite (-296) as the Under (6) cashed. Jordan Spence and Warren Foegele (x2) were the goal scorers, giving David Rittich all the offense he needed. Granlund had two power-play goals to make things interesting, but Rittich gave up nothing even-strength.

The Sharks are playing on no rest, and they were 4-6-2 on no rest last season with a minus-14 goal differential. San Jose was also shut out three times in those losses.

Each of the past three meetings between these Golden State rivals has resulted in one-goal games, and five of the past seven have been decided by a single goal. Let's take the Sharks on the puckline at home catching the goal and a half, and let's go low, too.

Sharks PL (+1.5, -115 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Under 6 (-115 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

3-Leg NHL Parlay (+464 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-134) - Capitals vs. Rangers

Sharks +1.5 (-118) vs. Kings

Under 5.5 (+114) - Sharks vs. Kings

Same-Game Parlay (+223 at FanDuel Sportsbook)