NHL Parlay Picks for Wednesday, March 27

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Wednesday, March 27

The National Hockey League has just two Atlantic Division games on tap for Wednesday night, with the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres squaring off in Western New York, and the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning tangling in Central Florida.

While there isn't a lot of action on the slate, there is still plenty of opportunity to build that bankroll. Let's get started!

Hockey fans in NC are now eligible to grab thousands of dollars in bonuses with North Carolina betting promos -- such as the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code -- now that online sports betting is live in NC.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Senators at Sabres

The Senators (30-36-4) pull into KeyBank Center on Wednesday night with a little bit of confidence, posting consecutive wins against the New Jersey Devils on the road, and against the Edmonton Oilers at home last time out on Sunday. Ottawa cashed as underdogs in both outings, while the Over in now on a 6-0 run for the Sens.

Ottawa's offense has come alive with 10 goals in the past two games, and that, coupled with the fact it has allowed 23 goals in the past five outings, is a good reason to lean to the Over.

In addition, the Sabres (34-33-5) have won three of the past four games in this series, while posting three straight wins on home ice. Buffalo has outscored Ottawa 13-7 in those three straight victories at home, and the Over has cashed in two of the past three in the series overall.

Same-Game Parlay players will want to take a look at the Sabres, who aren't priced out of line on the ML, while considering going high on the total.

Sabres ML (-135 at BetMGM)

Over 6.5 (-115 at FanDuel)

The FanDuel North Carolina promo code gets new customers $250 in bonus bets after signing up and placing their first bet.

Bruins at Lightning

The Bruins (42-16-15) won a 4-3 battle against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night behind Jeremy Swayman, and now they have the tough turnaround facing the Lightning (39-25-7) on no rest.

The home team has won five of the past six meetings in this series, although Tampa Bay skated away with a 3-2 win in a shootout in mid-February at TD Garden in the most recent meeting in a game featuring Wednesday's projected goaltenders, Linus Ullmark (19-8-7, 2.66 GAA, .914 SV%, 1 SO) and confirmed starter Andrei Vasilevskiy (26-16-2, 2.94 GAA, .897 SV%, 2 SO). The Under cashed in that 3-2 SOW for Tampa Bay when these two tendies faced each other.

While there is concern for the Under, as Tampa Bay has cashed the Over at a dizzying 10-2 pace in the past 12 skates at home, Boston should have some heavy legs after an emotional win Tuesday, and then the quick turnaround. The Sunshine State two-step is no easy feat these days.

Lightning ML (-120 at ESPN Bet)

Under 6 (-115 at DraftKings)

NHL Parlays Tonight

2-Leg Home Team Parlay (+210 at FanDuel)

Sabres ML (-144) vs. Senators

Lightning ML (-120) vs. Bruins

2-Leg Same-Game Parlay (+202 at FanDuel)