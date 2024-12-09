NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Monday

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

NHL Pick'Em Today

Lane Hutson Over 0.5 Points vs. Anaheim - 7:30 p.m. ET

Sometimes you've got to hit while the iron is hot. In this case, it's Lane Hutson, who is riding a six-game point streak during which he's generated seven helpers. The Ducks have conceded 3.2 goals per game over their last five outings. During that run, the penalty kill has been fairly solid (87.5 percent), so it won't be a cakewalk for Hutson and the Habs power play to score goals, but if they have the chance, Hutson should be on the ice, making him a strong play to extend his point streak.

Vincent Trocheck Over 12 Faceoffs Won vs. Chicago - 7:00 p.m. ET

In his last four outings, Trocheck has only failed to win 12 faceoffs once, and that was by just one victory at the dot. As a team, the Blackhawks aren't particularly good when it comes to faceoff win percentage, sitting third-worst in the league at 44.2 percent. Sure, there is plenty of variance here based on who Trocheck goes up against -- Nick Foligno is over 50 percent this season -- but Trocheck should still be able to maintain around his season average of 61.9 faceoff win percentage.

Artemi Panarin Under 3.5 Shots on Goal vs. Chicago - 7:00 p.m. ET

Despite Panarin finally finding his offense of late with three goals and five assists in his last four outings, he still isn't shooting the puck at a high volume, and he has only reached the four SOG mark once in his last seven outings. On the season, the Blackhawks are sitting at sixth-most shots allowed per game at 30.4, but they've been significantly better in December, limiting opponents to 28.5 shots per game over four contests.

