NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Jan. 22

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Don't forget to know who's between the pipes and check out the NHL Starting Goalie Grid.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NHL Pick'Em Today

David Pastrnak Over 2.5 Shots at New Jersey - 7:00 p.m. ET

I really try not to highlight too many Goblins (or Demons for that matter) in this article, but this one is just too good to pass up. The Czech winger has reached that three-shot threshold in 11 of his last 12 outings. In fact, he's been so good over the recent stretch that you could consider moving up to the 4.5 Demon play, a mark he's topped in eight of those 12 contests.

Connor Hellebuyck Under 25.5 Saves at Colorado - 9:30 p.m. ET

If you've followed along with these articles over the past several weeks, you probably aren't going to see much in the way of under plays as, to be frank, I don't like cheering against something to happen. However, in this case, Hellebuyck has gone under in four straight appearances, which includes a previous matchup with Wednesday's opponent, Colorado. We'll stick with the Jets' defense in this one and hope they keep things boring for Hellebuyck.

Dougie Hamilton Under 2.5 Shots vs. Boston - 7:00 p.m. ET

I guess when it rains, it pours, as I'm back with another under here. For the season, Hamilton is averaging 2.8 shots per game but has been struggling of late, missing this three-shot mark in six consecutive contests. This all comes despite the blueliner continuing to feature with the No. 1 power-play unit. We'll take the under here for another tough outing for Hamilton.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. AJ Scholz plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: bcswimmer10.