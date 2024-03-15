NHL Picks and Parlays for Friday, March 15

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Friday, March 15

The National Hockey League has just two games on the slate for Friday night, with the Winnipeg Jets hosting the Anaheim Ducks at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and the Los Angeles Kings and the Chicago Blackhawks tangling at 8:30 p.m. ET on NHL Network. That's it. Still, there is enough to build a nice parlay, and get into the black.

I was excited Thursday night to hit a $50 3-team parlay at Caesars. It's just Day 5 of legal mobile sports wagering in North Carolina, and I had a $50 free play, so why not go all-in, right? Prior to dressing for my hockey game, Boston was tied 1-1, and I figured the team I probably despise the most would blow my 3-teamer. Pittsburgh and Toronto were well on their way to victories in the early window to grab those beautiful green check marks.

Anyway, we played, and I opened the scoring, but I am Off the Board as an Anytime Goal Scorer, because I am not good. Ha. But I get back to the University of North Carolina locker room at our local rink, check the scores, and lo and behold, the Bruins came through. Maybe the B's aren't so bad after all!

Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Ducks vs Jets

The Ducks (23-39-3) make the third stop of a four-game road trip against the Jets (41-19-5) at Canada Life Centre. It's a tough turnaround for Anaheim, too, as it played last night in Minnesota, falling to the Wild 2-0.

The Jets have run this series, winning seven consecutive meetings, outscoring the Ducks 27-13 in the span. As a favorite, Winnipeg has covered the puck line four times in the seven-game span, too.

The teams have met twice this season, with Winnipeg covering the puck line as a favorite in both instances, and each of the skates were at Honda Center in Anaheim. The Jets doubled up the Ducks 4-2 on Dec. 10 as a huge favorite (-195), while wining 3-1 on Jan. 5, also as a rather moderate favorite (-175).

In that recent meeting, it was backup Laurent Brossoit doing the honors, kicking aside 37 of the 38 shots he faced, outdueling John Gibson, who conceded three goals on 27 shots. Mason McTavish actually gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead, which lasted halfway through the game, but Nikolaj Ehlers leveled things midway through the second, and Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti (PPG) put a bow on the scoring in the third.

Based on Winnipeg's dominance in this series, it is the obvious play, but you simply can't risk more than three times your potential winnings on the moneyline. The puck line is a better play.

Jets PL (-1.5, -135 at BetMGM)

Kings vs Blackhawks

The Kings have been having a power outage lately, going for a total of just 10 goals in the previous five outings, and five goals in the past three contests. It's no surprise the Under is on a 3-0 run for L.A., while going and amazing 10-2-1 across the past 13 contests.

The Blackhawks erupted for seven goals in Chitown against the visiting Anaheim Ducks, winning 7-2 on Tuesday. Chicago also outlasted Arizona 7-4 in the previous game. It's crazy, because the Blackhawks had accounted for a total of just 13 goals in an eight-game span from Feb. 21-March 9.

The last time these teams met was at United Center on Jan. 22, with the Kings posted a 2-1 win in regulation. Prior to that, L.A. won 2-1 in OT at Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 10, and before that on Nov. 3, it was Chicago skating away with a 2-1 OT win. That's 3-for-3 on the Under this season, while cashing in four straight in the series.

Let's keep this short and sweet, and roll with the Under in this Western Conference battle. And I'll play this 2-leg Parlay right along with you!

Under 6 (-120 at BetMGM)

NHL Parlays Tonight

2-Leg Parlay (+219 at BetMGM)