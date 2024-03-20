NHL Picks: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for March 20, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Wednesday, March 20

This is the kind of NHL slate that makes me extra grateful for legal sports betting. Sure, there are some decent storylines. The Caps need every point they can get but are facing a Leafs team that wants to avoid a 3-game losing skid. The Wild are clawing for their playoff lives while the Kings try to distance themselves from slipping into a Wild Card spot.

And then you've got the Stars who are a juggernaut playing the Coyotes who are about to be homeless (look it up). But hey, life's more fun with some skin in the game, so let's take a look at the best NHL bets and player props tonight.

The BetMGM North Carolina bonus code is now available with North Carolina sports betting being legalized online on March 11.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Maple Leafs, Capitals under 6.5 (-122 on DraftKings)

The Leafs have been playing high-event hockey in their last 10 games, with the over 6.5 hitting in five of those 10 including in three straight. They played on the road in Philly last night and lost 4-3, and that was just three days after losing 4-3 in Raleigh to the Hurricanes.

The Caps, on the other hand, have won three straight and six of their last 10. They're returning to DC after an extended road trip through Western Canada, so combined with the tired Leafs legs, I like a defensive battle in this one.

Coyotes, Stars under 6.5 (-120 on ESPN BET)

This one is really a go-with-my-gut kind of play, and although I don't love taking multiple unders in a single night, this matchup is just underwhelming to me.

Sure, it's a Central Division tilt but the Yotes are far from playoff contention and the Stars are grasping at the top spot in the West. The Stars have beaten the Coyotes in five straight games and in eight of the last 10 matchups. Six of those 10 have gone under 6.5, so we'll take that lean and run with it.

Stay in the know on the best North Carolina betting promos like the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code -- which features a generous welcome offer -- if you're betting from the Tar Heel State.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Adrian Kempe over 3.5 shots on goal (+114 on DraftKings)

Kempe's been ripping the puck a lot lately. He's hit over 3.5 shots on goal in six of his last 10 games, has two games in that span with seven shots, and one with eight. Both the Wild and the Kings are coming off a back-to-back so I think there might be some open ice in this one. I like this plus-money play with Kempe, especially since he didn't go over 3.5 last night. He's due.

Jamie Benn over 0.5 points (-120 on ESPN BET)

The Stars captain has been a consistent presence on the scoresheet since returning from the All-Star break. He has points in 16 of 20 games in that span, and is currently on a three game point streak. He's registered at least one point in seven of his last eight games too, and I love his matchup tonight.

Happy hunting y'all!