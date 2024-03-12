NHL Picks: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Tuesday, March 12

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: NHL Picks and Props for Tuesday, March 12

Big night of bets ahead of us! The NHL is coming down the home stretch with most teams having 20 or less games left on the schedule, and for teams fighting for playoff positioning, every game matters. We've got some massive matchups in store for tonight's slate too and I'm definitely liking our edge in some of them. Let's check out the best NHL bets and player props tonight, shall we?

Monday marked the launch of North Carolina sports betting, meaning NHL fans in NC will be able to cash in on the best North Carolina betting promos for the rest of the season and beyond. The BetMGM North Carolina bonus code gets new customers a Bet $5, Get $150 bonus.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Rangers, Hurricanes under 6 (-125 on DraftKings)

Both of these clubs come into tonight's tilt with 7-2-1 records in their last 10 games respectively. The Canes have held six of their last 10 opponents to two goals or less, and the Rangers have received stellar goaltending from both Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick since returning from the All-Star break. Each team is going to have to fight for every chance in this one, so I love a low-scoring affair.

Panthers ML (-102 on FanDuel) at Stars

Possible Stanley Cup preview? It's not hard to imagine with the way these teams have played all season, and especially how they're playing down the stretch. The Panthers sit atop the entire league with 92 points and the Stars aren't far behind with 89. The Panthers have lost just three games since the All-Star break, two of which were 2-1 losses to the Flyers and the other a loss to the Hurricanes on the road. That loss in Carolina was their only road loss since returning from the break too. The Stars come in on a 5-game win streak after losing six of seven. I like the Cats to put a damper on the Stars' heater in this one as a road underdog.

Avalanche, Flames over 6.5 (-110 on DraftKings)

The Avalanche would have the best record in the NHL if they played better on the road. They've lost just six of 32 games at home, but are 14-14-5 on the road. The Flames return home after a 3-game road swing where they dropped their previous two contests. The Avs have scored 14 goals in their last three games, while the Flames have allowed 15. It's hard to predict how this Avs team will perform on the road, and the Flames have scored 4+ goals in four of their last five home games. I think this one is a 4-3 kinda game.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Nazem Kadri over 0.5 points (-145 on DraftKings)

I love betting on revenge games. Kadri is facing his former club and has points in three of five games against the Avs leading into tonight. He's gotten on the scoresheet in 10 of his 15 games since returning from the All-Star break, and since we're already betting on the total score to hit over 6.5, I love Kadri to help with that.

Shane Pinto to record 3+ shots on goal (-118 on FanDuel)

Pinto's hit this SOG prop in eight of his last 10 games and three straight too. The Pens have been playing like the worst team in the league and are playing very uninspiring hockey. I love the matchup for the Sens on home ice, and Pinto should be in the mix all night.

Jacob Markstrom over 27.5 saves (-114 on FanDuel)

Juicy matchup with a rested Avalanche club tonight that's registered the following shot totals in their last three games respectively: 37, 54, 40. The Flames have allowed 30+ shots on goal in four of their last five games, and even though I'm predicting the score to hit the over, I like Markstrom to stand tall and turn away at least 28.

Happy hunting y'all!