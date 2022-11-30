NHL Picks Today: Best NHL Bets for Wednesday, November 30

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting: Hockey Picks and Plays for Wednesday, November 30

Last night's smorgasbord came out tasty, y'all! We went 7-2 on the slate. Love to see that kind of green. And just like any sensible, passionate bettor would do, we're running it back just one night later. Just four games on the NHL card for this evening. Here's what I like.

NHL Best Bets Tonight

Rangers vs Senators

Two teams playing uninspired hockey. I can't believe I'm writing that right now, not going to lie. I was all in on the Rags to start the season, and the product they've put out just hasn't met my or really anyone else's high expectations. They've now lost three in a row and surprisingly have a losing record on home ice. But they're not on home ice tonight and looking to keep their 6-4-1 road record above .500 in Ottawa. On paper, the Senators are one of the five worst teams in the NHL. Also on paper, they shouldn't be. They have tons of - albeit young and unproven - talent on offense and what should be a capable defensive core. They just haven't been able to put the pieces together. Yet, they come into this one winner of two straight. Who will be the more uninspiring club after tonight?

Rangers ML -130

Sharks vs Maple Leafs

The Sharks are on the second night of a back-to-back Canada swing after blanking the Canadiens 4-0 in Montreal 24 hours ago. They head into Toronto to take on a red-hot Maple Leafs club that is on a 4-game heater and 7-1-2 overall in their last 10. The Sharks chomped a 4-3 game from the Leafs in San Jose back on 10/27, but that might as well have been a different lifetime ago. I remember writing about that game too. The Leafs were flailing around, drama-laden, and inconsistent. They've been on a tear since then. I fully expect them to bite back at home tonight, and so does Vegas with the -300 moneyline they slapped on 'em.

Maple Leafs PL -125

Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings

These clubs met for their first and only other tilt back on Halloween which ended with an 8-3 thrashing by the Sabres on home ice. That was when the Sabres were one of the hottest teams in the NHL. That time is long gone. They were easily one of the worst teams in the league this past month with a 2-7-1 record in their last 10, and have had an 8-game skid on their report card to boot. Those 2 wins were big wins though, 7-2 over the Canadiens in Montreal and 6-2 just one night later in Buffalo over the Blues. They even pushed the Lightning to the brink losing 6-5 in overtime two nights ago and had a 5-3 lead at one point. Perhaps they're getting their mojo back? The Red Wings have been exceeding all expectations so far this year. The young core Stevey Y built for their rebuild seems to be ahead of schedule. The Wings are 7-3-2 at home this year. Can they add to the win column again tonight?

Sabres ML +115

Oilers vs Blackhawks

The Edmonton Oilers are downright confusing sometimes. First and foremost, they have the greatest player to ever play the game in Connor McDavid, who continues to ascend to his own Mt. Olympus since he seems to get better every time he steps on the ice. Second, beyond McJesus, they have Leon Draisaitl, who is also a generational talent and would likely get way more recognition if he played on a team without his heavenly counterpart. Third, they have all sorts of talent to flex and are coming off a run to the Western Conference final a year ago with many of the same pieces. So why are they just 12-10? The Blackhawks, on the other hand, are not very confusing. It's no surprise that they are in the bottom 5 of the league and are only 1-7-2 in their last 10, losing by two-plus goals in 6 of those 7 losses. The Oilers won their only other meeting 6-5 back on 10/27 in Chicago. This one is in the Windy City once again, where the Hawks have 4 of their 6 wins on the season. Are you confused now too?

Oilers PL +110

Happy hunting y'all!