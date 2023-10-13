NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Friday, October 13

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: Expert NHL Bets for Friday, October 13

You know it's spooky season when we're gambling on Friday the 13th. We've got two NHL games on the board tonight, so let's take a look at the best bets and props for this fine Friday evening.

Coyotes vs Devils

The Coyotes kick off their season on the road in Newark tonight, and the Devils are playing the second night of a back-to-back home stand. Jack Hughes lit the lamp twice in New Jersey's 4-3 win against the Red Wings last night, and all those suckers who took the Devils on the puck line got waxed with the Wings scoring their 3rd with around 30 seconds left. I'm doubling down on Devils puck line tonight though, back-to-back and all. The Yotes dropped all 3 matchups to this squad last season and gave up a combined 15 goals in the process.

Devils -1.5 PL (+100 at DraftKings)

Over 6.5 (-125 at DraftKings)

Dougie Hamilton over 2.5 shots on goal (-175 at DraftKings)

Penguins vs Capitals

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin will face each other for the 66th time in their storied careers. Penguins-Caps is always must-see TV no matter how these teams are doing in the standings. The Pens surprisingly dropped their home opener to Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks on Tuesday, so they'll be looking for a bounceback game in DC. The Caps kick off the Spencer Carberry era behind the bench, and the new coach has promised a faster-paced style of play from a group of aging veterans. I expect some of the known names in this rivalry to be on full display tonight.

Alex Ovechkin over 3.5 shots on goal (-135 at DraftKings)

Jake Guentzel over 2.5 shots on goal (-160 at DraftKings)

Evgeny Kuznetsov over 0.5 points (+105 at DraftKings)

Happy hunting, y'all!