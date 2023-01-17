NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Tuesday, January 17

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Eight games in the NHL tonight, and I've got a bet for every single one of 'em!

NHL Best Bets Tonight

Jets vs Canadiens

The Jets have won 8 of their last 9 and 3 straight. The Jets should win this one too. They've got a full lineup and are playing lights-out hockey in 2023 save for a minor slip-up in Detroit on 1/10, and this latest streak of wins has catapulted them to tops in the Western Conference. They won the only other contest against the Habs way back on 11/3, which was a 3-2 win in Winnipeg which also happened in the midst of a winning streak for the Jets at the time. The Canadiens are 3-7 in their last 10, but they've been pesky in the last week or so though. They beat the red-hot Rangers in Madison Square Garden on Sunday, played to a 2-1 loss on the road visiting the Islanders the night before, and bested the Predators 4-3 in Montreal last Thursday. They were outshot in all of those games though, so unless they get an exceptional performance between the pipes tonight, I like the away team.

Jets ML -175

Panthers vs Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs come into tonight's Atlantic Division tilt losers of 2-straight and only posted a 5-4-1 record in the last 10 games. That's rather mundane for a team that never seemed to lose more than 2 or 3 in a 10-game span til this point. Mind you, they lost 4-3 to the Bruins in Boston on Saturday and 4-1 in Detroit last Thursday. The B's have lost 1 game in regulation at home all season, and the Wings game was 24 hours after the Leafs beat the Predators in Toronto, so we'll cut 'em some slack. The Panthers have won 5 of 8 since the start of 2023 with 3 of those wins coming on the road. They beat the Sabres 4-1 in Buffalo last night while the Leafs had the day off. This should be a tightly contested contest, but I'm favoring the rested legs and the probability that the Maple Leafs don't drop 3 straight.

Maple Leafs ML -165

Ducks vs Flyers

The Ducks kicked off a 6-game road trip by stealing a point out of Pittsburgh last night in their 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins. Not bad for a team that's 4-14-4 on the road this season and one of the 3 lowest ranked teams in the NHL. The Flyers came out swinging in 2023, winning 5 of their 7 games this month, starting with a 4-1 win over the Ducks in Anaheim on the 2nd. It wasn't much of a contest that night, with the Ducks potting their only goal with less than a minute left in the final stanza. The Flyers won't have the benefit of fresher legs tonight though since they got blitzed 6-0 in Boston last night. As much as it pains my soul to admit this, I still have more confidence in the Flyers tonight given their hot streak of late.

Flyers ML -175

Wild vs Capitals

After being one of the best teams in the NHL since Thanksgiving, the Capitals have cooled off to start the new year. They're 3-3-1 in their first 7 games of 2023, and they just limped to a 2-2 record in their last 4 games with a cringeworthy 1-0 win against the lowly Blue Jackets, two consecutive losses to the Flyers, and a come-from-behind overtime victory just last night to beat the Islanders on Long Island. They've got a tough test on the second leg of a back-to-back welcoming the Wild to town, a team that's 3-1-2 to start the 2023 side of the schedule. The Wild though are a solid road team, posting an 11-6-3 mark overall and grabbing a point in each of their last 5 road games with 3 victories in that stretch. I think the Caps are struggling to find a new rhythm on their bench after recently welcoming Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson back to the lineup after extended absences. The Wild are the exact type of team that can capitalize on that with their scrappy, counter-punching style of play.

Wild ML -130

Blue Jackets vs Predators

Both of these teams played last night so neither gets the advantage in rest. So, we'll dive into the historical numbers behind this matchup. Although the Blue Jackets won the only other meeting this season way, way back on 10/20, the Predators are 66-23-8 all-time against Columbus, with 40 of those wins coming at home in Nashville. The Preds' 66 wins are its most against a single opponent in franchise history, and its 40 wins at Bridgestone Arena are its most against a single NHL opponent on home ice. In the Preds' 50 overall home games versus Columbus, they've only lost 6 times in regulation, with two of those losses coming in the first three matchups between the two squads. They say history repeats itself…

Predators PL +120

Sabres vs Blackhawks

I want to trust the Sabres, I really do. Tage Thompson is a beauty, and the entire Sabres team has looked impressive at times throughout the season. Taking on the worst team in the NHL should be a no-brainer bet… but… the Sabres played last night, losing 4-1 to the Panthers. They're 1-6 in the second game of a back-to-back so far this season. The Sabres are 4-3-3 in their last 10 games against the Blackhawks, yet they're 1-6-3 on the road… and although the Sabres have won 3-straight against the Hawks, each of the last 2 wins needed overtime. Overall, the Blackhawks are 15-2-2 in their last 19 games against the Sabres. Something's telling me to pick the home team (to at least lose by 1 goal as the underdog).

Blackhawks PL -155

Kraken vs Oilers

The Kraken just had an 8-game win streak snapped in Seattle last night at the hands of the Lightning who've won 13 of their last 17. They averaged 5.13 goals per game while only giving up about 2 per game on this run, and their 4-1 loss to the Bolts last night came at the hands of 2 empty netters. The Kraken won each of those 8 games on the road, which included victories over the Bruins (the B's first loss in regulation at home this season), Maple Leafs, and tonight's opponent Oilers. The Oilers are looking to extend their own 3-game win streak, all of which came on the road against Pacific Divison opponents. The Oilers are neck-and-neck with the Kraken in terms of goals scored, sitting 4th overall in the league right behind the Kraken at 3rd. These teams have met twice in the last month, with the Oilers taking the 12/30 matchup in Seattle 7-2, and the Kraken getting a 5-2 W in Edmonton just 4 days later to start their 8-game run. Logic would say to pick the Oilers since the Kraken are on the second leg of a back-to-back on the road… But the Kraken are 16-4-2 in away games overall and the Oilers are just 1-4-2 in their last 7 home games. Let's gamble!

Kraken PL -155

Red Wings vs Coyotes

The Yotes have lost 9 in a row. No one wants to bet on them tonight. But I'm not no one. I'm someone. And if I win a bet taking them outright tonight, then I am not just not no one, I am him. I can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh lord. I've been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh lord. Can you feel it coming in the air tonight too, oh lord, oh lord?

Coyotes ML +120

Happy hunting y'all!