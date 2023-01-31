NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Tuesday, January 31

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Three games in the NHL tonight, and I've got a bet for every single one of 'em!

NHL Best Bets For Tuesday, January 31

Kings vs Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are riding high right now firing off 5-straight victories with a win over the league-leading Bruins on Sunday in their last outing. They're 4-0-1 in their last 5 home games as they welcome the Kings to town tonight, and tout a 7-0-1 record in their last 8 overall. LA is wrapping up a 6-game road trip where they've won 3 of 5 so far. They have a tough test topping the Canes in Raleigh. Carolina took the only other meeting in this season series 4-2 in Los Angeles on 12/3. However they did let the lowly Sharks push them to overtime last Friday, and the Canucks beat them in a shootout in Raleigh on 1/15. Despite coming off a 5-2 loss in Tampa on Saturday, I think the Kings can at least keep this one close.

Kings PL -145

Capitals vs Blue Jackets

The Caps just can't seem to connect the dots right now. All the swagger they had coming into the new year dissipated with the insertion of veteran leaders Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson back into their lineup, and the squad just hasn't found its new equilibrium. They're 4-6 in their last 10 and have just 1 shootout win in their last 4 contests, with multi-goal drubbings at the hands of the Golden Knights and Maple Leafs. The new year didn't start too terribly though as the Caps rolled the Blue Jackets in Columbus 6-2 back on January 5, which was their 7th straight road victory at the time. The Caps are just 2-4 on the road since, so they need to use tonight as a big bounce-back opportunity over one of the worst teams in the league. I like their chances to accomplish that task, especially with the Blue Jackets returning home from an extended west coast road swing.

Capitals PL +115

Senators vs Canadiens

These Canadian clubs met on Sunday in Ottawa with the Senators besting the Habs 5-0 for their 3rd straight win. They'll run it back tonight in Montreal where the Canadiens will look to get their first win in this season series so far since the Senators took the initial matchup 3-2 in Ottawa on 12/14. If they were going to do so, their best chance would be doing it at home where they recently bested the Maple Leafs in overtime and topped the Jets by three goals. I like their chances to at least make this one interesting, especially since the Senators are unreliable on the road with just 4 wins in their last 10 contests away from home ice.

Canadiens PL -150

Happy hunting y'all!