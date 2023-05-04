NHL Playoffs Best Bets: Expert Picks and Props for Devils vs. Hurricanes Game 2

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Stanley Cup Bets for May 5: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Devils vs. Hurricanes

The New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes resume their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Semifinals series in Game 2 on Friday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

The Devils suffered a 5-1 setback in Raleigh, as the Hurricanes started quickly, and ended quickly, while New Jersey showed some signs of life in the second period.

Head coach Lindy Ruff rolled with goaltender Akira Schmid, who was inserted into the lineup in Game 3 of the Quarterfinals round after Vitek Vanecek was smashed in two home games to start the series. The move for Ruff worked like a charm, as Schmid rattled off four wins in five games, including a scintillating performance in the decisive Game 7.

Schmid allowed goals to Brett Pesce and Seth Jarvis in the first period of Game 1, and he was in a deep hole. It got worse, as Jesperi Kotkaniemi notched his first goal of the postseason at 1:55 into the second period, and Ruff decided to change course again. Vanecek was plugged into the lineup, and he settled things down. Vanecek stopped the bleeding, allowing just one goal on 11 shots in his 37:01 of ice time.

Nathan Bastian seemed pumped to see Vanecek in there, as he responded with a goal at 5:02 of the second period on a helper from Michael McLeod, cutting the lead to 3-1. That's how things stood going to the final period.

Brady Skjei managed a goal at 10:17 of the third period, his first goal of the postseason, with helpers courtesy of Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen, making it 4-1. Jesper Fast was good for an empty-net goal at 16:44 of the third, putting a bow on the scoring, as Carolina won 5-1. If that score sounds familiar, it should after New Jersey lost 5-1 in Game 1 against the Rangers at Prudential Center and lost 5-1 in Game 2 against the Blueshirts, too.

Ruff has a difficult decision, as Schmid got the Devils to the semifinals, but he was, pardon the pun, rough. Does the coach go back to Vanecek, a 33-game winner during the regular season? It's hard to imagine that not happening. But will it matter?

Frederik Andersen was barely tested, as Carolina's defense clamped down. The Great Dane allowed just a single goal on 17 shots, and he has a 2-0 record, 0.95 GAA and .962 save percentage mark in two starts after coming in for Antti Raanta.

The Hurricanes are 3-1 on home ice so far this postseason, and Carolina was 7-1 last season in the playoffs. On the flip side, the Devils are 1-5 in the past six trips to Raleigh, and 2-6 in the past eight overall in the series. The home team is 13-4 in the previous 17 meetings, and the favorite has cashed in seven of the past eight. There is no way you can go away from the Hurricanes at this point.

NHL Money Line Bets for Devils vs. Hurricanes

Hurricanes ML (-110 at BetRivers)

Looking at the total for Game 2, the Under is the play. Both of these teams are strong defensive clubs, and each has solid goaltending, too. Offense should be at a premium.

Truth be told, the Under probably should have come in for Game 1, but a late-game empty-net situation crushed those going low.

While the Over is 7-3-1 in the past 11 on the road for the Devils, the Under is 4-1 in the past five after a loss of three or more goals. The Under is also a healthy 5-2-1 in the past eight for the Canes at PNC Arena, while going 11-5-1 in the past 17 when the opposition notches two or fewer goals in the prior outing.

NHL Totals Bets for Devils vs. Hurricanes

Under 5.5 (-135 at Caesars)

NHL Game Props for Devils vs. Hurricanes

As far as the NHL game props for Game 2 are concerned, we'll try and do a little better than Game 1. Both Jack Hughes and Brent Burns failed to go Over 3.5 Shots on Goal in Game 1, crushing prop bettors.

I think we're going to see a low-scoring first period, as the Devils and Hurricanes see a lot of defense. Carolina scored two goals, but New Jersey should buckle down and limit the damage in the first 20 minutes in Game 2. Under 1.5 goals is a little on the pricey side, but it's worth a roll of the dice.

Under 1.5 Goals - First Period (-145 at BetMGM)

While I am expecting a closer battle in Game 2, I still do not believe we're going to get overtime. Backing the home side on the 3-way line Friday will actually net you plus money. If you like Carolina to win in regulation, it is a solid payoff. However, if Carolina wins, but it needs overtime, this is not a winning play.