Paul on DraftKings: Advice for Monday's DFS Playoff Slate, Plus Weekend Recap

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Paul Bruno joins DraftKings' The Sweat to recap the past weekend's playoff action, including the Bruins crushing collapse, then dive into DFS picks for Monday night. Paul likes Akira Schmid in goal tonight.

