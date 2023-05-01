Fantasy Hockey
Paul on DraftKings: Advice for Monday's DFS Playoff Slate, Plus Weekend Recap

Written by 
Paul Bruno 
May 1, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Paul Bruno joins DraftKings' The Sweat to recap the past weekend's playoff action, including the Bruins crushing collapse, then dive into DFS picks for Monday night. Paul likes Akira Schmid in goal tonight.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Paul Bruno
Paul Bruno
Paul Bruno is co-host of the RotoWire fantasy hockey podcast, PUCKCAST with Statsman and AJ. He has been an accredited member of the Toronto sports media for more than 20 years. Paul also helps with RW's DFS podcast and is a contributing writer for RW NFL, MLB and CFL content. Follow him on twitter: @statsman22.
