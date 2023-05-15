Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks: Best Bets and Props for Kraken vs Stars Game 7

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets for May 15: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Kraken vs. Stars

The Seattle Kraken and the Dallas Stars play a decisive Game 7 in their Western Conference Semifinals series at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Kraken posted a 6-3 victory at home in Game 6 on Saturday, forcing this Game 7. That snapped a two-game losing streak in the series, which saw Seattle allow 11 goales in the pair of setbacks.

The Kraken did their most impressive work on the road this season, going 26-11-4 in the regular season, while managing just a 20-17-4 record at home. Seattle has won 13 of the past 19 games on the road, too, and it won its first-ever Game 7 against the defending Stanley Cup champ Colorado Avalanche in the Conference Quarterfinals round.

The Stars have some impressive numbers on their side, too, however. Dallas is 8-2 in the past 10 games at home, while going 16-5 in the past 21 games on a day of rest. In addition, the Stars are 4-0 in the past four games after a loss of three or more goals.

Jake Oettinger, the Lakeville, Minn. native, has manageda 7-5 record with a 2.89 GAA and .900 SV% in 12 postseason games. He'll be opposed by Philipp Grubauer, who turned aside 20 of the 23 shots he faced in the Game 6 win on Saturday. Grubauer is 7-6 with a 3.05 GAA and .901 SV% in his 13 postseason games to date, and the seven wins ties a career-high postseason record.

It's hard to ignore Seattle's impressive work on the road this season, and it picked up a 5-4 overtime win in Dallas in Game 1 despite four goals from Joe Pavelski. That seems so long ago now.

Dallas has won the past two games on home ice, however, outscoring Seattle by a 9-4 margin. The first goal is going to be super important, and I think this is going to be a lower-scoring game, despite the fact we've seen the Over cash in all six games so far in this series.

I like the Stars to win, but there is no value risking more than twice your potential return. Instead, take a chance on the Kraken on the puck line for a much better value.

NHL Money Line Bets for Kraken vs. Stars

Kraken PL (+1.5, -137 at FanDuel)

It's amazing, but the Over has cashed in all six games in this Western Conference Semifinals series.

In fact, we've seen 49 total goals in the six games, or 8.2 combined goals per outing. Seattle is averaging 4.2 goals per game, while Dallas has managed 4.0 goals per contest. In the past three games, Dallas has rolled up 14 goals, and Pavelski has lit the lamp eight times with nine points in the first six games of this series. Grubauer has just had no answers for him.

The Over has cashed in each of the past four meetings overall in Dallas, and nine straight meetings overall between these teams. You'll be betting against some serious trends, but playing Under in a Game 7 is the way to go.

NHL Totals Bets for Kraken vs. Stars

Under 6.5 (-138 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Kraken vs. Stars

Checking out the NHL player props for this decisive Game 7, we have some attractive options on both sides of the ice.

It's hard not to like Pavelski as an anytime scorer, as he has lit the lamp at least once in five of the six games in this series, including the four-goal outburst in Game 1. What's not to like, especially at plus-money in Game 7?

Joe Pavelski Anytime Goal Scorer (+155 at BetMGM)

Kraken forward Jared McCann was good for three shots on goal in Game 6, and he has three or more SOG in each of his past five postseason games. If the Kraken are going to advance to the Western Conference Finals, McCann will likely need to be active. It's a little pricey playing the Over on SOG, but it's worth the roll of the dice.