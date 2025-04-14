VSiN: Paul's Best Bets for Monday's Slate, plus Stanley Cup picks

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, are joined by RotoWire Senior Hockey Writer Paul Bruno to discuss their best bets for Monday's NHL slate of games. Paul avoids player props at the very end of the regular season. They start with Dallas at Detroit, where Paul is leaning towards the Stars and goalie Jake Oettinger. They then discuss Rangers at Panthers and other games. Eventually they move on to Stanley Cup wagers. They end with Paul discussing his book about the Toronto Maple Leafs -- plus what is that on his arm? (Segment aired 4-14-2025)

