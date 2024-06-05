Fantasy Hockey
When is Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals? Start Time, Where to Watch

Written by 
Ryan Dadoun 
Updated on June 5, 2024 1:09PM EST

When is Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Panthers and Oilers?

The opening contest of the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers battle for the Stanley Cup is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at 8:00 PM ET. The Oilers' superstar duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will headline the squad's quest to become the first Canadian team to win the Cup since 1993. Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov will fight to deliver the Panthers their first championship in franchise history.

Where can I Watch the Stanley Cup Finals?

American hockey fans can enjoy the Oilers battle the Panthers live on ABC. The games will also be available for streaming on ESPN+. For those who live in Canada, you can watch the finals on CBC and Sportsnet.

Full Stanley Cup Finals Schedule

For those looking forward to catching all the action, here is the complete schedule for the Stanley Cup Finals:

  • Game 1: Oilers vs. Panthers, Saturday, June 8 (8:00 PM ET)
  • Game 2: Oilers vs. Panthers, Monday, June 10 (8:00 PM ET)
  • Game 3: Panthers vs. Oilers, Thursday, June 13 (8:00 PM ET)
  • Game 4: Panthers vs. Oilers, Saturday, June 15 (8:00 PM ET)
  • Game 5: Oilers vs. Panthers, Tuesday, June 18 (8:00 PM ET) if necessary
  • Game 6: Panthers vs. Oilers, Friday, June 21 (8:00 PM ET) if necessary
  • Game 7: Oilers vs. Panthers, Monday, June 24 (8:00 PM ET) if necessary

Where can I bet on the Stanley Cup Finals?

Our experts have assembled a comprehensive collection of the best NHL betting sites across the United States. You can use these online sportsbooks to engage in an immersive experience with competitive odds, a wide range of betting options and great promotions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Dadoun
Ryan Dadoun
Ryan Dadoun is a veteran hockey analyst with roughly 15 years of experience in the field. He previously served as a writer and editor for the NHL Department of NBC Sports Edge.
