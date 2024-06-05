When is Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals? Start Time, Where to Watch

When is Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Panthers and Oilers?

The opening contest of the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers battle for the Stanley Cup is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at 8:00 PM ET. The Oilers' superstar duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will headline the squad's quest to become the first Canadian team to win the Cup since 1993. Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov will fight to deliver the Panthers their first championship in franchise history.

Where can I Watch the Stanley Cup Finals?

American hockey fans can enjoy the Oilers battle the Panthers live on ABC. The games will also be available for streaming on ESPN+. For those who live in Canada, you can watch the finals on CBC and Sportsnet.

Full Stanley Cup Finals Schedule

For those looking forward to catching all the action, here is the complete schedule for the Stanley Cup Finals:

Game 1: Oilers vs. Panthers, Saturday, June 8 (8:00 PM ET)

Where can I bet on the Stanley Cup Finals?

