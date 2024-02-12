Wild vs Golden Knights Odds, Expert Picks, and Predictions Tonight

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Wild at Golden Knights

The Minnesota Wild (23-23-5) travel to meet the Vegas Golden Knights (31-15-6) at T-Mobile Arena on Monday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

The Wild scored a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, cashing as a slight underdog on home ice as the Under (6) cashed. Minnesota is a respectable 5-2-0 across the past seven games, although the offense is averaging just 2.3 goals per game (GPG) in the past four outings, while allowing three or fewer goals in six consecutive contests.

The Golden Knights scored a 3-2 win on the road against the Arizona Coyotes, and that came on the heels of a 3-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers, which ruined their 16-game winning streak. The Knights are averaging just 2.7 GPG in the past three skates while allowing just three total goals in the previous two outings.

Marc-Andre Fleury (9-9-3, 2.91 GAA, .900 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to get the starting nod for the visitors, and he'd be facing his former team. For the home side, Adin Hill (14-2-2, 1.89 GAA, .937 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to get the call.

Fleury allowed just two goals on 36 shots in a win against the Penguins on Friday, and he has allowed a total of just four goals on 83 shots across his past three starts and one relief appearance.

Hill conceded two goals on 22 shots in Arizona on Thursday, and he is a perfect 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .943 SV% in February, and he has allowed just 13 total goals across the past nine starts, going 6-0-1 across his past seven full outings.

With the way Hill has been stingy in the crease for VGK, it's all about playing the home side on the moneyline. It's actually rather surprising that Vegas isn't favored by quite a bit more. Take advantage.

NHL Money Line Bets for Wild at Golden Knights

Golden Knights ML (-146 at FanDuel)

As far as the total is concerned, the Wild enter play with four consecutive Under results. Be careful, however, as the total has ended up going high at a 7-1-1 clip across the past nine road games for Minnesota.

When Fleury is in between the pipes, the Under is 7-2 in the previous nine outings. And for Vegas, with Hill in the crease, the Under is on a 6-1 run in his past seven starting assignments.

Overall, VGK has hit the Under in the past two games, and 11 out of the past 16 games. At home, the Under is 5-1 in the past six, and 7-2 across the previous nine skates at T-Mobile Arena.

NHL Totals Bets for Wild at Golden Knights

Under 5.5 (+102 at DraftKings)

NHL Player Props for Wild at Golden Knights

As far as the player props for Monday's game, we'll take a look at an Anytime Goal Scorer for both sides, even though goals are expected to be at a premium.

For the visitors, Kirill Kaprizov might be the hottest Wild player. He had a goal and an assist in the win over the Penguins on Friday, and when he lit the lamp it was the game-winning tally. He has seven goals and 13 points across the past nine games.

Kirill Kaprizov Anytime Goal Scorer (+135 at BetMGM)

As far as the home side is concerned, we'll take a look at a not-so-obvious play for Anytime Goal Scorer. Nicolas Roy has managed three goals with seven assists across the past six outings. For a chance to more than triple up, Roy is worth a roll of the dice.