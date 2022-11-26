Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The final weekend of November is packed with NHL action. There are five games Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. ET or later. Here are some players to target, and some to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Semyon Varlamov, NYI vs. PHI ($33): Varlamov is one of the better backups in the NHL. This year he has a 2.97 GAA but a .914 save percentage. The Flyers are on the second leg of a back-to-back and have scored the fewest goals per game in the NHL.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Logan Thompson, VGK vs. VAN ($35): Most teams in action Saturday played on Friday as well. That includes Vegas. Thompson has a 2.30 GAA and .925 save percentage, but Vancouver did not play Friday, so they should be well-rested. The Canucks have also averaged 3.50 goals per contest.

CENTER

Nico Hischier, NJD vs. WAS ($23): Jack Hughes has himself a fine running mate at center in Hischier. The Swiss center has 22 points in 19 games. Washington will be starting Charlie Lindgren in net, who has a 3.13 GAA and .905 save percentage in six appearances.

CENTER TO AVOID

Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS at NJD ($19): Kuznetsov has had some bad luck, as he has only three goals on 57 shots on net. However, the Devils have allowed the fewest shots on net per game in the NHL, and they'll be at home to finish off a back-to-back. Also, former Capital Vitek Vanecek will be in net for the Devils.

WING

Artturi Lehkonen, COL vs. DAL ($19): Lehkonen has an eight-game point streak. He didn't end up getting a chance to extend it Friday, since a water main broke in Nashville's arena, postponing that game. Dallas did play, though, and Scott Wedgewood will be in net for this one. He has a 3.23 GAA and .904 save percentage.

Rickard Rakell, PIT vs. TOR ($17): Rakell has picked up six points in his last seven games. He's also put 62 shots on net in 21 games this season. Erik Kallgren, who owns a career .889 save percentage, will be tending goal for the Leafs.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jamie Benn, DAL at COL ($21): Benn has 24 points in 21 games, but with an elevated shooting percentage. The 33-year-old is on the third line for the Stars, so continuing to produce like this is unlikely. As I mentioned, the Avalanche caught an unexpected day off (though they still had to travel), and that means Alexandar Georgiev will likely be in net. He has a 2.40 GAA and .929 save percentage.

Anthony Mantha, WAS at NJD ($12): Originally, I was going to recommend avoiding Johnny Gaudreau from the Blue Jackets, but then their game against the Predators was postponed. So, I have pivoted to Mantha from the Capitals. I mentioned Vanecek will be facing his former team; the goalie has a 2.13 GAA and .917 save percentage this season.

DEFENSE

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK vs. VAN ($24): Pietrangelo has had some big days recently. In three of his last eight games, he's had a three-point outing. Why go with Pietrangelo even though he played Friday and Vancouver is rested? The Canucks have the league's worst penalty kill, and Pietrangelo is on Vegas' top power-play unit.

Rasmus Sandin, TOR at PIT ($10): With Morgan Rielly out, Sandin is in for more minutes, including time on the top power-play unit. Sandin also has two points in his last four games. In eight appearances this season, Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith has a 2.88 GAA and .909 save percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at COL ($19): Heiskanen was looking great after returning from injury, but he has just two points in his last five games. He's on the second leg of a back-to-back, while the Avalanche are not, and Georgiev has that aforementioned .929 save percentage.

Tony DeAngelo, PHI at NYI ($15): DeAngelo has been reliant on the power play this year. Six of his 10 points have come with the extra man. However, the Islanders have a top-five penalty kill, and Varlamov is a backup goalie with a .914 save percentage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.