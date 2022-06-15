Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Here we go! We've got two teams left vying for the Stanley Cup. The Avalanche are hosting the Lightning in Game 1. Colorado may have home-ice advantage, but the Lightning are in their third straight final. Both teams have a key player questionable in Nazem Kadri and Brayden Point. As such, neither of them are in my single-game stack. You have $135 for five players. Your superstar earns you 1.5 times the points. Let's get to it!

SUPERSTAR

Nathan MacKinnon, COL vs. TAM ($36): The best player in the series is at home, so why wouldn't I make him my Superstar? Sure, the Lightning were able to shut down the Rangers after Game 1 of their series, but the Rangers finished 17th in goals and 28th in shots on net this season. The Avalanche finished fourth in both, and that's with guys like MacKinnon missing time. MacKinnon has only had two games without a point in the playoffs, and all in all he has 18 points and 82 shots on net in 14 outings.

FLEX

Nikita Kucherov, TAM at COL ($34): Much like how MacKinnon leads the Avalanche often, Kucherov is the proverbial tip of the spear for the Lightning. He's on a five-game point streak, and while he didn't have a point in Game 1 against the Rangers, he put seven shots on net. Like MacKinnon, Kucherov missed time during the regular season, but he's healthy now and showing why he has an Art Ross to his name.

Gabriel Landeskog, COL vs. TAM ($30): Landeskog had 59 points this season, and given that he was only able to play in 51 games that is impressive. He got back on the ice for the playoffs, and the Swede has chipped in eight goals and nine assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy has been stellar at home in the playoffs, but on the road he has a 2.80 GAA and .910 save percentage.

Ondrej Palat, TAM at COL ($19): Palat is "the other guy" on Tampa's top line alongside Kucherov and Steven Stamkos by process of elimination, but he's no slouch. The Czech has a point in eight of his last nine games. Sure, a lot of that is because of Kucherov and Stamkos, but for DFS they don't ask you how you got the points. They all count equally.

J.T. Compher, COL vs. TAM ($15): I hope Kadri can play, but if he can't, and he's definitely up in the air, then Compher will have a bigger role. That's especially true on the power play. Compher did have 18 goals this season, but he also got surprisingly hot over the last couple weeks, as he has five goals in his last five games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.