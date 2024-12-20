Fantasy Hockey
Aleksei Kolosov headshot

Aleksei Kolosov News: Fades late in Thursday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Kolosov turned aside 20 of 26 shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Kings, with Los Angeles' seventh goal getting scored into an empty net.

The game was tied 3-3 heading into the second intermission, but Kolosov couldn't stem the tide in the third. The 22-year-old netminder has given up at least four goals in three of four December outings, stumbling to a 4.07 GAA and .854 save percentage, but Samuel Ersson (3.86 GAA, .828 save percentage) hasn't fared any better this month as the Flyers' defense seems to be collapsing.

