Alex Laferriere Injury: Under the weather

Laferriere won't play Sunday against the Sharks due to an illness, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Laferriere will miss his fifth game of the season. The Kings will roll with 11 forwards and seven blueliners Sunday -- Jacob Moverare will draw back into the lineup due to Laferriere's absence. The 23-year-old Laferriere has generated 16 goals and 35 points across 68 outings in 2024-25.