Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Laferriere headshot

Alex Laferriere Injury: Under the weather

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Laferriere won't play Sunday against the Sharks due to an illness, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Laferriere will miss his fifth game of the season. The Kings will roll with 11 forwards and seven blueliners Sunday -- Jacob Moverare will draw back into the lineup due to Laferriere's absence. The 23-year-old Laferriere has generated 16 goals and 35 points across 68 outings in 2024-25.

Alex Laferriere
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now