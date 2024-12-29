Alex Laferriere News: Registers helper in win

Laferriere notched an assist and three hits in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Laferriere has put together a decent December with six points, 26 shots on net and 19 hits over 11 contests. The 23-year-old won't lead the charge on offense, but he's been fairly consistent with 26 points over 36 outings in 2024-25. He's added 81 shots, 67 hits and a plus-9 rating to offer well-rounded production for fantasy managers while playing in a middle-six role. He's already earned or is on track for a career year in virtually every category outside of PIM.