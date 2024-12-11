Alex Turcotte News: Adds assist Tuesday

Turcotte notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Turcotte has four points over his last eight outings. The Kings have been using seven defensemen and 11 forwards, but with Turcotte as a fourth-line option, he's had to rotate in rather that having steady shifts lately. The 23-year-old is at nine points, 23 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-9 rating through 23 appearances, and he remains part of the second power-play unit despite not having a point in that situation in 2024-25.