Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrei Svechnikov headshot

Andrei Svechnikov News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Svechnikov (upper body) will return to the lineup versus Montreal on Friday, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Svechnikov missed seven games with the injury. The second overall pick in 2018, Svechnikov has 18 goals and 25 assists, including 17 points on the power play, across 63 appearances this season. Look for Tyson Jost to be a healthy scratch with Svechnikov's return.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now