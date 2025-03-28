Andrei Svechnikov News: Ready to rock

Svechnikov (upper body) will return to the lineup versus Montreal on Friday, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Svechnikov missed seven games with the injury. The second overall pick in 2018, Svechnikov has 18 goals and 25 assists, including 17 points on the power play, across 63 appearances this season. Look for Tyson Jost to be a healthy scratch with Svechnikov's return.