NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 24

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

As somebody who isn't a fan of dynasties in sports, I haven't loved the start of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Panthers took the first two in Carolina, putting them on pace to return to the Cup Finals for the third straight season. Of course, what I want to happen won't impact what actually happens and doesn't change what I think will happen. The Panthers are at home for Game 3 on Saturday starting at 8 p.m. EDT.

For single-game contest purposes, you have $50,000 for six players. That includes your Captain, who earns you 1.5 times the points, but with an elevated salary. Here's the lineup I landed on.

CAPTAIN

Sam Bennett, FLA vs. CAR ($12,000): By recent tradition, the Hurricanes are the best defensive team in the NHL. That was true this year and it was true in these playoffs…until this season. The Panthers have scored five goals in both matchups this series, and now get to be at home. Bennett has been Florida's top postseason goal scorer with nine. He's also added four assists.

FLEX

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. CAR ($10,600): I'm often hesitant to roster a goalie in single-game competitions, though the Hurricanes aren't as good offensively as they are on D and have only produced two goals this series. Bobrovsky runs hot and cold, but he's been locked in of late with a 1.01 GAA and .958 save percentage through six appearances.

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR at FLA ($8,400): I don't want to go all Panthers all the time. This is the Eastern Conference Finals, after all. The Hurricanes aren't slouches, even if they have started slow this series. And Svechnikov has been finishing off plays for Carolina with eight goals across 12 outings.

Brad Marchand, FLA vs. CAR ($7,600): Marchand is a steady veteran presence and someone who's up for it when the stakes get high. Case in point, he notched three points in Game 7 against the Leafs. The former Bruin has recorded 12 playoff points so far and has gone over 20 goals and 50 points in every season since 2015-16.

Jaccob Slavin, CAR vs. FLA ($6,400): Slavin represents Carolina's defensive metronome and has averaged over 23 minutes during the playoffs. He's not exactly Cale Makar with 27 points this season and another four from the postseason, though he's managed 28 shots and 29 blocked shots. I can trust that Slavin will receive as much ice time as anyone in this game, and I see him as a low-ceiling/high-floor option. At this salary point, I'm happy to take that.

Evan Rodrigues, FLA vs. CAR ($4,400): Rodrigues seems to test Paul Maurice's patience as much as any Panther. And in addition to his fluctuating minutes, he's missed two matchups with an injury. On the other hand, Rodrigues has racked up five assists since returning three games ago. And Maurice had him back on Florida's top trio. Rodrigues is the kind of player where you have to get in while the getting is good, and at this salary I'm happy to roll the dice he'll still be in form for Game 3.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.