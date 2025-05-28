Andrei Svechnikov News: Registers helper

Svechnikov posted an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Svechnikov had three helpers over five games in the Eastern Conference Finals. The 25-year-old produced a total of eight goals, four assists, 40 shots on net, 63 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 15 playoff outings. Svechnikov missed the 50-point mark for the first time in four years during the regular season, and he's also missed at least 10 games in three straight campaigns. He makes up for the relatively modest scoring totals by adding hits, shots and PIM in spades, but it's fair to question if Svechnikov can consistently find another level on offense over the rest of his career.