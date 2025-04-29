Anze Kopitar News: Delivers power-play assist

Kopitar notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Kopitar set up Andrei Kuzmenko's tally at 3:33 of the second period, which opened the scoring. The 37-year-old Kopitar is leading by example on offense with a goal and seven assists over five playoff contests, but he's also taken a minus-5 rating while adding six shots on net, six hits and six blocked shots. The center will continue to see time on the top line and first power-play unit as he tries to help the Kings bounce back in a must-win Game 6 on Thursday in Edmonton.