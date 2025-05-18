Bobby McMann News: Nabs assist in Game 7 loss

McMann produced an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 7.

McMann had two assists over the last two games of the playoffs. In total, he picked up three helpers, 18 shots on net, 49 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 13 postseason outings while filling a third-line role. McMann can do better than that, though this was his first year of playoff experience. He had 20 goals and 34 points in 74 regular-season outings and should be a viable depth pick in fantasy for 2025-26.