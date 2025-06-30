Brad Marchand News: Finalizing six-year deal

Marchand and the Panthers are putting the finishing touches on a six-year contract, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports Monday.

Per The Athletic, Marchand's new deal carries an AAV of $5.25 million. The fact that the team was willing to give the 37-year-old forward that much term does come as a bit of a surprise, so it's possible the contract is frontloaded to allow for a buyout in the future. Still, Marchand managed 51 points in 71 regular-season outings for the Bruins and Panthers while adding another 20 points in 23 postseason games that ended with Marchand and Florida lifting Lord Stanley's Cup.