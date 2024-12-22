Brandt Clarke News: Helps out on power play in loss

Clarke notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Clarke had the secondary helper on Kevin Fiala's goal in the second period. With three assists over his last five games, Clarke has gotten back on track after starting December cold. The 21-year-old defenseman is up to 19 points (seven on the power play), 71 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 34 outings overall. He continues to see top-four minutes and a spot on the first power-play unit.