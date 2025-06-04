Brock Nelson News: Staying in Mile High City

Nelson inked a three-year, $22.5 million contract with Colorado on Wednesday.

Nelson was expected to hit free agency July 1 but instead has decided to tie himself to the Avalanche for the next three years. With Nelson's signature, the Avs have locked up their No. 2 center behind Nathan MacKinnon. In his short stint with the Avs, Nelson racked up six goals and seven assists in 19 regular-season contests, reaching the 50-point threshold for the fourth straight year.