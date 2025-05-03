Cayden Primeau News: Returned to AHL Laval

Primeau was loaned to AHL Laval on Saturday.

Primeau was recalled when Samuel Montembeault (groin tear) was injured in Game 3 versus Washington. He backed up Jakub Dobes for the final two games of the series and will likely back up Jacob Fowler, who had a 20-save shutout Friday over Cleveland. Primeau was sensational with Laval in the regular season, going 21-2-2 with a 1.96 GAA and a .927 save percentage across 26 appearances.