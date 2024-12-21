NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 21

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The NHL is taking a few days off starting with Christmas Eve, and that will alter the usual weekly schedule layout. We still have eight games Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. EST or later, though that is a couple fewer than usual. It's still sufficient for DFS lineup options, so here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Red Wings are Canadiens are finishing off a home-and-home in Montreal. That may give the Habs a slight advantage, though their goaltending isn't great. The Maple Leafs get to welcome a bottom-10 Islanders offense and have saved Joseph Woll for this matchup. Winnipeg and Boston get to be rested facing opponents on the road for the second night of a back-to-back.

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman, BOS vs. BUF ($8,200): Swayman is still working himself into game shape, yet he's produced a 2.68 GAA and .892 save percentage over his last 10 games where he allowed no more than two goals in five of those. Buffalo is below-average offensively and defensively and away for a second straight night.

Linus Ullmark, OTT at VAN ($7,200): The Senators may save Ullmark to face the Oilers in Edmonton on Sunday, but to me it makes more sense to play him Saturday in a winnable game against the Canucks and wave the white flag against Connor McDavid's crew. Ullmark has been as hot as any goalie in the NHL with a 1.43 GAA and .954 save percentage across his last nine starts. Vancouver has been the NHL's luckiest scoring side averaging 3.09 goals per game with only 26.0 shots.

VALUE PLAYS

Lucas Raymond, DET at MON ($6,700): Hopefully Raymond's young legs will be up to the task on a back-to-back. He's notched 33 points overall and only went without one for more than one game once all season. Metro Detroit native Cayden Primeau should be tending goal for the Habs and enters with a 4.69 GAA and .836 save percentage.

Morgan Geekie, BOS vs. BUF ($4,800): Playing with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak definitely lifts Geekie's upside. He's collected five goals on 27 shots and three assists over his last 11 outings. The Sabres, on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, will presumably be turning to veteran journeyman James Reimer and his .894 save percentage through the last three seasons.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils vs. Penguins

Nico Hischier (C - $7,000), Timo Meier (W - $6,100), Dawson Mercer (W - $4,600)

The Devils' second line hasn't been scorching, though they all have track records of success. And they're also facing the NHL's worst defensive team as the Penguins have struggled to a 3.68 GAA while giving up 31.8 shots on net per game. Hischier has cooled down and isn't that far from a five-game pointless streak, but he's registered two points over his last three with 16 goals and 13 assists on the campaign. Meier has directed 109 shots on net in his last 34 appearances and has found the back of the net twice over his last three. Mercer has recently struggled other than a goal and an assist against Chicago, though Pittsburgh represents an even better matchup. He's been a 20-goal scorer each of the last two years, and his current 12.7 shooting percentage is low for him.

Flyers vs. Blue Jackets

Noah Cates (C - $3,800), Bobby Brink (W - $4,300), Tyson Foerster (W - $3,900)

If you want to save some salary on your stack, the Flyers' third trio has been unexpectedly in form. The Jackets maintain a bottom-five GAA at 3.58 and a bottom-10 penalty kill. Even their 29.0 shots allowed is below average. Elvis Merzlikins is on pace to finish with a sub-.900 save percentage for the third year in a row, so now may be a good time to get acquainted with this Philly combo.

Cates has recorded four points in his last five games. And two years ago as a rookie, he posted 13 goals and 25 assists. Brink is at 14 points after 23 in 57 last year. That's with a 9.1 shooting percentage, so I think there's some offensive upside. Foerster had two goals and an assist during his last appearance, which came on the second leg of a back-to-back. It was also the third time in five games he produced three shots.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Werenski, CLM at PHI ($7,300): Werenski has played a whopping 26:24 per game with 32 points and 115 shots. His only previous issue was staying healthy, and he's been able to do so while staying in a groove. The Flyers' netminders? Not so much. That's why they have a 3.55 GAA.

Travis Sanheim, PHI vs. CLM ($6,200): Sanheim tends to be streaky, yet he's notched three points from his last four games. I also like a blueliner who's contributed 71 shots and 76 blocked shots. As noted, the Blue Jackets have a 3.58 GAA. And two goalies carrying sub-.900 save percentages.

Dylan DeMelo, WPG vs. MIN ($4,300): Josh Morrissey's defensive partner recently recorded three straight outings with an assist. While he's been lacking in the offensive department this year, he finished with 31 points last season. The Wild are on the road for the second straight night and Filip Gustavsson is out. Jesper Wallstedt has yet to prove ready for primetime with a 3.05 GAA and .895 save percentage during his four NHL appearances.

