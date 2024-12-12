Charlie Lindgren News: Star-caliber work continues
Lindgren made 32 saves in a 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Lindgren is rung up four consecutive wins including victories over high-power teams like the Bolts, Devils and Leafs. He and Logan Thompson are alternating starts and wins -- the Caps are 7-0-1 in their past eight games. Lindgren is 9-5-0 in 14 starts this season, and he sports a 2.66 GAA and .903 save percentage. This duo is putting up star-caliber work. Marry them together on your roster if you can, especially in dailies. This team is for real.
