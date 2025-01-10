Fantasy Hockey
Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren News: Starting against Habs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 11:12am

Lindgren will be in goal for Friday's home matchup with Montreal, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Despite Lindgren having lost four straight contests, including an overtime defeat in each of his previous two, the Caps continue to roll with their every-other plan for the two netminders. During his current winless streak, the 31-year-old Lindgren is sporting a 3.16 GAA and an .880 save percentage. If he can't start putting together wins soon, the team may have to consider handing more starts over to Logan Thompson, who is expected to get the nod on the road against Nashville on Saturday.

