Cole Reschny News: Picked 18th overall at entry draft

Reschny was the 18th overall pick by Calgary in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Reschny has all the tools to be a solid NHL forward. His drive and intensity are fantastic. He's creative with the puck. And he's one of the best 200-foot players in the 2025 class. So what's the catch? He's 5-foot-10 with average feet (at best). And there are truckloads of guys with similar skills who never take that next step. Reschny took strides this past season to show he can be a big game guy, and let's be honest -- skating isn't the anchor it once was for guys. It's a skill that can and is trained. Scouts and pundits will tell you he has a touch of Seth Jarvis, a dash of Mikael Granlund and a sprinkle of Connor McMichael in him. Those sound nice, and we'll wait to see. Reschny may not top out like any of those guys, but he could easily become a reliable third-line pivot or winger who gets some auditions on the second line.