Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

The Flames announced Friday that Vladar is considered day-to-day due to a lower-body injury.

Vladar had his worst start of the season Thursday against the Lightning, letting in eight goals on 26 shots (.692 save percentage) in an 8-3 loss. His injury may have contributed to his struggles, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for Saturday's home matchup against Florida. Dustin Wolf should see increased starts if Vladar is forced to miss time, while Devin Cooley was recalled from AHL Calgary on an emergency basis Friday.

Dan Vladar
Calgary Flames
