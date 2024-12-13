Dan Vladar Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury

The Flames announced Friday that Vladar is considered day-to-day due to a lower-body injury.

Vladar had his worst start of the season Thursday against the Lightning, letting in eight goals on 26 shots (.692 save percentage) in an 8-3 loss. His injury may have contributed to his struggles, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for Saturday's home matchup against Florida. Dustin Wolf should see increased starts if Vladar is forced to miss time, while Devin Cooley was recalled from AHL Calgary on an emergency basis Friday.